Former Solana Vista student launched grassroots goodbye effort

It was previously reported that it was the Solana Beach School District that invited students to chalk their gratitude on the Solana Vista campus before it is demolished this summer, however, it was actually a grassroots effort initiated by 12-year-old Lilly O’Shaughnessy.

Lilly, a current seventh grader at Earl Warren Middle School, started the effort as one final goodbye, an act of love and affection for the school and neighbors that took on a life of its own and was picked up by the district.

Lilly was proud to initiate and monitor this project for a school she and others in her neighborhood have loved over the years. Many teachers and students reached out to Lilly directly to say how much they appreciated the idea.

Her little sister, Kit, is a current third grader at Solana Vista, which was a big reason why Lilly wanted to help everyone with a way to say goodbye.

