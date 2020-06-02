Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Former Solana Vista student launched grassroots goodbye effort

Lilly O’Shaughnessy, a Solana Vista grad, started the "Chalk Your Gratitude" initiative at her former school.
(Courtesy

)
By Karen Billing
June 2, 2020
12:49 PM
Share

It was previously reported that it was the Solana Beach School District that invited students to chalk their gratitude on the Solana Vista campus before it is demolished this summer, however, it was actually a grassroots effort initiated by 12-year-old Lilly O’Shaughnessy.

Lilly, a current seventh grader at Earl Warren Middle School, started the effort as one final goodbye, an act of love and affection for the school and neighbors that took on a life of its own and was picked up by the district.

Lilly was proud to initiate and monitor this project for a school she and others in her neighborhood have loved over the years. Many teachers and students reached out to Lilly directly to say how much they appreciated the idea.

Her little sister, Kit, is a current third grader at Solana Vista, which was a big reason why Lilly wanted to help everyone with a way to say goodbye.

LifestyleEducationNews
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Karen Billing
Follow Us
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More from this Author
More on the Subject
Advertisement