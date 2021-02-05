Solana Beach launches contest for new school district logo

The Solana Beach School District has launched a community-wide contest to find a new school district logo. Participants must enter their designs by Friday, Feb. 19.

The logo contest is part of the district’s “Imagining Our Vivid Vision” initiative, which began in 2019 and involved nearly 100 individuals from across the district to reimagine the district’s mission and vision statements and develop a new student promotion profile.

On Jan. 17, the school board approved of the district’s new statements. The new Memorable Mission: “Where learners find their voice, share their gifts, and advance the world; and Vivid Vision: “Inspiring wonder and discovery in learning and life.”

“We’re excited to see what our students, employees, and community members envision in terms of a graphic representation of the district’s new Memorable Mission,” said Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger. “We believe it’s important that our logo reflects the artistry of these words and ideas.”

The logo should be simple, memorable, distinctive, timeless and be able to work well in color and black and white designs.

Contest entries must be sent in digital format (PDF or JPEG) and less than 1MB; use no more than three colors; have the artist’s name in the file (for example, Smith.Jane.jpeg); and be sent with the entrant’s name, email, address, phone number, and affiliation (e.g. current student, employee, etc.). All entries should be emailed to logocontest@sbsd.net by the deadline of 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. More information about the contest is available at sbsd.k12.ca.us.

