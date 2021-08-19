New Solana Vista School opens in Solana Beach

The sun shined bright on the school on the hill in the heart of Solana Beach last Friday, Aug. 13, as students gathered to meet their teachers in preparation for their first day at their brand new Solana Vista School. Solana Vista teachers, staff and construction crews worked in flurry over the weekend to put the finishing touches on the school before the first day back on Aug. 16.

Solana Vista School students celebrate their new school. (Karen Billing)

Inside, the window of one classroom sign read “This is my happy place” and the theme seemed to carry the day. The first day excitement was amped up a little bit higher as many students were returning on site for the first time after a strange pandemic year, happy to be back with their friends. As the school song states: “We get a happy feeling here at our school”.

On the old campus built in 1971, about 66% of the campus was portable classrooms. The new campus, designed with stucco and stone details, includes 24 standard classrooms and eight specialty classrooms, a multi-purpose room, a media center and food service area.

Roll-up doors are part of STREAM labs, the multi-purpose room and the media center, providing indoor-outdoor connectivity.

“I’m so excited to have kids in here,” said art teacher Ms. Bennett as she set up her spacious new classroom. “I don’t know how I got so lucky.”

Solana Vista students met their teachers on their new campus before school started. (Karen Billing)

The campus has more functional hard-court play areas and community baseball and soccer leagues will soon be able to return to the fields to play.

The school has a new driveway entrance and an improved parking lot and drop-off configuration.

The new driveway configuration aims to get cars off Santa Victoria and stacking internally in the parking lot and exiting back on Santa Victoria close to Santa Carina.

That Friday before school, inside the new MPR, a white board was filled with teachers’ hopes for the new school year:

“I hope my students know that I value and love them.”

“I hope my students find their purpose and passion.”

“I hope we can keep compassion and empathy for each person’s unique situation and journey as we move away from last year’s challenges and approach new ones.”

“I hope for happy hearts and lots of smiles.”