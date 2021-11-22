Share
ALCE 101’s inaugural Moose 5K a success

Participants in the first annual Moose 5K in Solana Beach to benefit the San Diego Food Bank.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
ALCE 101, a southwestern farm-to-table restaurant in Solana Beach hosted the first annual Moose Tracks 5K on Nov. 13, benefitting The San Diego Food Bank.

ALCE 101 owners Bradley and Julie Evarts named the event and their restaurant after their dog Moose—Alce means moose in Spanish.

About 75 people took part in the race through Solana Beach, followed by a post-race brunch. The restaurant hosted a food drive and funds were also through a raffle.

