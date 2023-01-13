The Sight and Sound of the Arts at Del Mar Pines School

Music and visual arts at Del Mar Pines School are part of a curriculum focused on giving students the academic, social, and critical thinking skills they need to be successful adults. What is unique are the many opportunities offered for students to create and respond to music and art, as well as to share their expressions and interpretations with each other.

Art and music are not just about learning notes and colors, but also discovering, analyzing, and interpreting what a song or a painting is communicating. Every student in every grade has an hour of art and an hour of music each week, and during those times the chances for exploration mean all students can find an instrument or musical genre, or visual medium, that suits them.

Students at Del Mar Pines start with the fundamentals, including music theory, how beats and rhythm support the melody, and the various music genres. They immediately put what they learn to work through musical instruments, starting with the xylophones and various types of percussion from kindergarten through second grade.

From third through sixth grade, students have the chance to try the recorder, electric guitar, piano, drums, chime bells, and the ukulele. And there is the chance to practice playing in front of others at school events, small and large.

Del Mar Pines has what might be the only elementary school piano orchestra in the world, a group of about a dozen that provides the live accompaniment for the annual musical. Voices are heard as well at the Spring Sing, an end-of-school festivity featuring all students.

Visual arts also provide a wide range of experiences, including painting, drawing, sculpture, weaving, collage, and digital photography, all built on the basics, including color theory, and incorporating the history of different eras of art.

Our art teacher lets our students’ creativity shine through, and there is always art on display throughout the school. This not only gives the students the chance to see their own work on display but also the work of their peers.

Students can also share the creativity and skills they’ve developed during two talent shows per year. The dozens of acts include magic, art displays, singing, dancing, jokes, and even karate. Even kindergarteners step on stage with short songs, because it’s never too early to learn confidence and how to be in front of an audience.

Del Mar Pines School is a secular, private elementary school (grades K-6) in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego California. Founded in 1978, Del Mar Pines School continually provides students with excellent academic programs which promote children’s curiosity for learning, confidence and determination, while also developing well-rounded children of strong character.

