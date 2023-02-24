Summer Discoveries Is a Blast at Del Mar Pines School!

For more than 25 years, Del Mar Pines School has welcomed students in our community to our Summer Discoveries Program. Parents appreciate the safe space for children to spend the summer where they can get a jump on the next year’s curriculum, participate in theater, learn to cook, play chess, and much more. Parents can customize their children’s classes with 3-hour morning classes from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, with the option of adding classes in the afternoon until 2:30 pm. All classes are Monday through Thursday with no classes on Friday.

Del Mar Pines School welcomes students in the community to its Summer Discoveries Program. Parents appreciate the safe space for children to spend the summer where they can get a jump on the next year’s curriculum, participate in theater, learn to cook, play chess, and much more. (Courtesy of Terry Sanchez)

This year, we are offering two 3-week sessions with Session 1 from June 19 to July 6 and Session 2 from July 10 to 27. All classes are open to any student in the San Diego community.Our exciting summer programs not only pushes back against the summer slide but allows students to make real progress in a few short weeks.

Taught by our amazing Del Mar Pines teachers as well as some excellent teachers in the area, the classes offer a variety of choices to meet the interests of all children. Some of the options include photography, Spanish, Photoshop, LEGO building, coding, creative writing, reading and writing explorations, and sports. All summer classes continue the Del Mar Pines School focus on academic and personal growth.

Summer school also continues Del Mar’s tradition of giving kids a chance to shine on stage. There are musical theater classes for kindergarten through sixth graders, where students create their own musicals complete with songs and sets.

For our academic Reading/Writing classes, parents get a conference with each teacher, where they will likely notice that their student has made significant improvement over the summer. Whether the goal is to be better in math, to learn to code, or to find their voice through music and art, summer is a great time for fun, enriching classes that foster the growth of inquisitive, enthusiastic, responsible, and compassionate young people.

Registration and information on Summer Discoveries 2023 will be available on www.delmarpines.com starting March 15th. All classes are filled on a first come first serve basis.

Del Mar Pines School is a secular, private elementary school (grades K-6) in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego California. Founded in 1978, Del Mar Pines School continually provides students with excellent academic programs which promote children’s curiosity for learning, confidence and determination, while also developing well-rounded children of strong character.