Ready to Learn in Kindergarten at Del Mar Pines School

At Del Mar Pines School, Kindergarten students enjoy the multisensory and engaging lessons and are encouraged to make real-life connections and share their creative thinking in clear ways.

How do you know which school environment is the right fit for your child? We suggest asking lots of questions and discovering the experiences the school gives to its students. Del Mar Pines offers a unique, tight-knit community with a rigorous academic experience which has teachers, administrators, parents, and students alike beaming with pride for their school. Their positive words in conversations and reviews speak for themselves.

What sets Del Mar Pines apart? Del Mar Pines is a small private school with only 155 students and 21 qualified and passionate teachers and administrators. With only one class per grade, students develop strong interpersonal bonds where they feel supported to practice academic risk-taking and enjoy the learning process. With only 20-23 students per class, teachers work hard to offer even smaller group lessons and individualized instruction daily. This kind of attention ensures that each student feels the profoundly personal care of their teachers and peers on their academic journey.

At Del Mar Pines, our staff is committed to teaching the whole child and students are offered many ancillary and enrichment opportunities. Each student receives weekly art, hands-on-science, music, technology, Spanish, library, and P.E. courses with instructors who are experts in their field. Students are encouraged to unveil their passions and grow into well-rounded global citizens.

Kindergarten at Del Mar Pines is truly one-of-a-kind. It is a special experience with many opportunities for children’s social-emotional and academic growth. Combining time-honored traditions with innovative 21st century learning, the multisensory and engaging Kindergarten lessons leave each and every child with lifelong memories.

A typical day in Del Mar Pines Kindergarten starts with the morning meeting. Children value the morning routine, as it signals their brain to prepare for the learning that is happening, and subconsciously combines new math and science concepts into daily life. In the morning meeting, we cover topics such as the parts of the calendar, weather, and math concepts such as counting in different ways and demonstrating place value. We sing songs for each part of the calendar, as well as monthly songs connected to our lessons, practice sight words, and expose students to memorizing and finding meaning in advanced poetry.

After the morning meeting, Kindergarteners move into writing and reading. In writing, students learn how to illustrate compelling pictures, add labels, and finally how to construct successful sentences. Students are encouraged to make real-life connections and share their creative thinking in clear ways. We support our Kindergarteners in using phonetic spelling skills that reinforce what they learn in their small reading groups and build confidence. In reading, students are broken up into four smaller groups for instruction that meets their individualized academic needs. Our reading program focuses on phonics, phonemic awareness, and decoding as well as comprehension. This program teaches students skills necessary to tackle any new words they encounter, big or small.

After snack/recess, students break into two small math groups which take a hands-on approach to show students to look at numbers in different ways. We are firm believers that math is a form of creative thinking and understanding the world around us. Students use manipulatives, drawing, and other multisensory experiences to connect math concepts to their environment and show their learning in multiple ways.

In the afternoons, students attend ancillary classes as well as have lessons in social studies, social-emotional learning, and classroom science. At this age, social studies and social-emotional lessons revolve around learning to develop strong moral character and what it means to be a good citizen. We also learn about historical figures and places, symbols of our state and country, navigating our world through maps, and the different important roles of community helpers. While we have developed a strong, structured curriculum for these subjects, we are also open to invite new conversations when needed and have fresh discussions that acknowledge and affirm students’ social-emotional needs that arise day to day.

In Kindergarten, we work hard and play hard, too! We have built-in opportunities for free play and exploration, and students have multiple breaks per day for outdoor fun and interactions with students from other grades. One special program Del Mar Pines offers is our Kindergarten/Sixth Grade buddy program where sixth graders are given a kindergarten buddy to mentor and care for throughout the course of the school year. Students who have graduated often look back with fond memories of their buddies. It provides the new kindergarteners a sense of comfort and belonging, and the sixth graders another opportunity for leadership.

As educators we strive to make our school unique and are proud of the environment we have created. Who better to explain what sets us apart than parents like you? Parents of previous students have reflected on their experience, sharing:

“My daughter always felt cared for and protected at Del Mar Pines School. She learned core values of friendship, respect, good character, and moral integrity.”

“This is a phenomenal school, and is the most child-driven, child-centered program we have ever experienced. The director and the teachers put an extraordinary amount of energy into figuring out what makes each individual student tick, and what will unlock his/her love of learning and social potential.”

Del Mar Pines school is a secular, private elementary school (grades K-6) in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego, California. Since 1978, Del Mar Pines School has provided students with excellent academic programs which promote children’s innate curiosity for learning, bolster their confidence and determination, and, perhaps most importantly, develop well-rounded children with strong character.

