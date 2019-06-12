The best business ideas are right in front of you

Graduation is an exciting time for students as they transition into their next journey – college, grad school and their first jobs. And, this is an exciting time for their parents and families and friends.

It is a thrill for me to watch these young adults move from childhood to adulthood. I simply love seeing the numerous cap and gown pictures on social media.

On May 10, my middle son graduated from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. He represents the second generation of our family to graduate from USC. Both myself and his dad are USC alums, too.

As I looked around at the hundreds of graduating USC students, I began to reflect on my own time on campus.

Angie and her son Christian (Courtesy)

What I remember most strongly from my entrepreneurial business education was a professor in my program. I still can envision him standing at the front of the class, sharing his experiences and offering guidance.

“The best business ideas are right in front of people’s faces,” he said during one particularly poignant lecture. He raised his hands and walked across the room. “But most people don’t see them.”

I sat in my seat twirling the charm on my chain necklace and thinking about what he had said.

A requirement of graduating from the entrepreneurial program was to develop a business plan. I wondered what idea was in front of me that I had not seen.



Then, the light bulb went off.

My roommate’s father was a jeweler and he designed his own tiny Tommy Trojan charm. What if I developed a business plan for these charms?

The business was a success and we were even won the award for “Business of the Year” in 1990.

But mostly, the lessons I learned from this graduation requirement have been invaluable.

Marketing – the right marketing – and a solid business plan are behind every successful business. As I have transitioned from an emerging businesswoman to a seasoned business leader, I have used my education and experience over and over.

The skills that I bring to the table at Moms Making Six Figures has produced enough family income to pay cash for my two older sons’ college educations. I am proud to say that I am paying cash for my third son’s college education as well.

One of the best parts for me is that I have earned this income while being a ‘total mom’, which I have thoroughly enjoyed, and I do not have to devote 40-plus hours a week to my job. I use my entrepreneurial business education daily, work with dedicated, educated and motivated women and contribute financially to the family.

This is what teaming up with Moms Making Six Figures has allowed me to accomplish.

Moms Making Six Figures supports women as they start and develop their own business while maintaining flexibility. For more information visit www.momsmakingsixfigures.com.

