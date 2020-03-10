Success is a process

Success does not happen overnight. Despite what we all see on Facebook, Instagram and every other social media app you can think of, virtually none of the messages shared in those posts tells the whole story.

In fact, oftentimes I think we are all just selling each other lies, even though it’s often unintentional.

For example, the post of my two smiling daughters hugging and my caption about what a wonderful day we had spending time together, while true, completely whitewashes the days when I cannot convince those two little…darlings to get in the car without fighting over who is riding “shotgun.”

And with regard to travel, doesn’t it sometimes seem like everyone (except us) is going on these wildly romantic or adventurous vacations, painting the picture that their lives are perfect?

When I find myself going down this mental path, I’m usually quick to stop and remind myself that that post or photo is just a snapshot in time, and that I’m not seeing the whole, real story.

In the context of business, the same adage holds true; what you see in that post or article about someone’s recent success only captures a small part of the picture. I liken it to the iceberg metaphor; the success or breakthrough that captivates our attention is the tip, and all the blood, sweat and tears poured out over years of grinding it out is below the surface, hidden from view.

Make no mistake, however, it’s all there below the surface and consciously acknowledging that fact when we see such a post helps us to truly appreciate all that went into that person’s story of success, not just the climax.

At this year’s Oscar awards, actor Brad Pitt shared with everyone that he recognized his success did not happen overnight and that his success was in part due to those around him.

During his acceptance speech, Pitt shared how several people significantly impacted his professional life and helped him to become the successful actor he is today. Regarding close friend and fellow actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Pitt stated: “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man.”

With this one statement, Pitt acknowledged that some of the skills he has developed over the years were learned from observing fellow actors and incorporating aspects of their craft into his own “repertoire.”

I appreciated what Pitt said because it supported the truth that success is the result of building a solid foundation, working hard and developing relationships. This statement is true for any career path and in any industry.

In my business, seeking out people who support and encourage me to grow has been instrumental to my success. In turn, when I support and help others to grow, not only do they succeed, but my success is increased ten times over.

Guess what? This process takes A LOT of time. So, when you see a post of mine celebrating a success, please know that it was months – and possibly years – in the making.

I don’t use Facebook and Instagram or other forms of social media in search of likes, loves or influencer status. My purpose is to convey that MomsMakingSixFigures is a platform with which hundreds have had real success and that same success is available to you, too. I invite you to come grab ahold of our coattails and see where you can go.

Moms Making Six Figures supports, educates and mentors other women entrepreneurs as they walk their path to success. For more information about Moms Making Six Figures visit www.momsmakingsixfigures.com.