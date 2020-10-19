I think that most of us will agree that change is hard. Really hard, especially these days.

We’ve all had our own idea of when life will get back to normal, and then everything changes again.

If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s that life will continue to change. There is so much uncertainty throughout the world. My friends in Canada recently told me that they now are faced with another complete shut-down as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

So, how can we keep our sanity in the midst of constant change?

For me, embracing change helps me to have more control. I know this seems counterintuitive, but let’s think about it for a second. Once we let go of trying to control circumstances that are simply uncontrollable, we attain a degree of freedom from those circumstances. With regard to the pandemic, if I am able to just “let go”, it will continue to impact several areas of my life, but not all of it.

Socrates was spot on when he said: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on the fighting of the old, but on the building of the new.”

Our mindset does affect what we do, and I believe it does so in a really big way.

It’s important to step back and come to terms with the reality that life isn’t as imagined and accept it. Then we need to look at what we can do – instead of what we can’t do.

Just like everyone else, I’ve had to manage my mindset. My girls are in virtual school and it has been a challenge at times. The effects of the pandemic have lasted longer than I expected, and I’ve had to find ways to stay positive and upbeat; finding those silver linings whenever and wherever I can (like more time for conversations with my teenage daughters about life, the future, etc.).

Because exercise and coffee settle my mind and help me focus on the positives, my daily routine includes exercise and coffee (lots of coffee!). I read inspiring stories about others overcoming adversity in life because I feel encouraged. I listen to uplifting music. I also find inner peace when I read the Bible.

I encourage you to spend some time brainstorming your “things;” things that bring you peace and provide positive energy that help you make the best of life’s changes.

When you are feeling overwhelmed, take a deep breath and reassure yourself:

You are strong.

You are capable.

You will survive.

Strive to embrace this new normal and maybe even take advantage of it. I bet last fall before the pandemic overtook the world, you wanted more time.

Well, you have the time now, so use it. Cherish it. Once the shutdown is a thing of the past, chances are your life will get super busy again. You will be rushing from picking up the kids from school and shuttling them to different places at the same time. And, chances are, you will long for a slow pacer when everyone sat down together as a family and headed out after dinner for a walk.

