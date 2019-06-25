Different massage styles address different concerns

Regular massages relax the body and promote a healthy body and mind. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most common massage techniques and some of their benefits.

Swedish

When people think of massage, they usually think of the Swedish method. This method was developed in the early 19th century and is the foundation for other types of Western massage, including sports massage, deep tissue massage and aromatherapy massage.

This massage is recommended for anyone with a high stress level and holds tension in their muscles. Relaxing the body calms the mind, restores balance and promotes energy.

During the Swedish massage, long gliding strokes are used along with circular pressure with the hands and palms. Firm kneading, percussion-like tapping, bending and stretching of the muscle and tissues are applied, also. These movements warm up the muscle tissue, release tension and break up muscle “knots” or adhered tissues, called adhesions.

As a result, blood oxygen levels increase, toxins in the muscles are released and circulation improves. Swedish massage encourages flexibility and eases body tension, too.

Swedish massage decreases the excretion of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body and boosts the immune system.

Deep Tissue

Deep tissue massage relaxes tight muscles and alleviates chronic muscle tension. This massage style is excellent for those with limited mobility, sciatica pain, a repetitive strain injury, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and muscles spasms.

Deep tissue movements are slow, and the pressure is deeper and more concentrated, allowing the therapist to reach each layer of muscle and connective tissue.

This deep concentration is necessary, because adhesions or bands of rigid tissue develop in the muscles, tendons, and ligaments from tension or chronic pain.

Adhesions can block circulation and cause pain, limited movement and inflammation.

Shiatsu

Shiatsu massage, developed in Japan, focuses on specific areas of the body to relieve stress and muscle tension. Shiatsu is an excellent choice for headache relief and for reducing anxiety and depression.

The hands, palms, and thumbs of the therapist are used to massage certain points of your body. Pulsing or rhythmic pressure are used to promote relaxation. Although Shiatsu massage be applied to the entire body, one area might be addressed to relieve specific symptoms.

Hot stone

Hot stone massage works wonders for people who have muscle pain and tension or who simply want to relax. This massage technique is similar to the Swedish style, but the massage therapist uses heated stones in lieu of – or in addition to – their hands. At Massage Concepts, hot stones can be used in conjunction with many of its massages (for a small additional cost).

As the therapist holds the heated stones, gentle pressure is applied to the body. Sweeping coordinated movements release body tension.

Hot stones are very warm to touch but are never too hot. The heat from the stones ease muscle tension, relieve pain and improve circulation.

Targeted massage

Targeted massage such as prenatal, sports and hands-wrists, focuses on an area of the body.

Prenatal massage relaxes the body of expecting moms and works the hips, back and feet. Expecting moms report feeling more energetic and less muscle tension. It is important to discuss with your doctor if a prenatal massage is appropriate.

Sports massage addresses specific areas of an athlete’s body. For optimal results, the sports massage can be used as part of an athlete’s workout schedule.

Today’s technology is hard on the fingers, hands, wrists, shoulders and neck. This massage helps relieve tension and strain on this part of your body.

Add-on services, therapies and enhancements often are available. Massage Concepts offers many menu options for you to personalize your massage session such as essential oils, aromatherapy and CBD oil.

