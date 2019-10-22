Massage therapy with CBD oil brings pain relief

Incorporating cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, with a therapeutic massage is a natural combination. The properties found in CBD provide relief to those experiencing pain and muscle tension.

What exactly is CBD?

CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant but does not contain the psychoactive drug THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). It has no narcotic effects, and it should not be confused with marijuana. CBD products are sold in a variety of forms, including massage oils.

When combined with therapeutic massage, clients report that they feel even more relaxed than with a massage that incorporates traditional oils and lotions. Studies show that when applied topically, CBD decreases inflammation and pain.

CBD oil works much like regular massage oil. CBD is mixed with a carrier oil – the oil that is used to lubricate the skin. Not only does CBD relax the body during a massage, people report they feel more relaxed throughout the day and often into the nighttime.

Pain management and reduction of chronic pain

The result for anyone living with pain from arthritis or sports-related injuries is an improved state of being. Adding CBD to a massage can helps the body relax, recover and release tension. These massage oils can ease sore muscles — even the ones that feel stiff and uncomfortable during the massage itself.

It also can be used as part of pain management. Those who suffer from chronic pain, such as back or knee pain, report experiencing relief when CBD oil is used with their therapeutic massage. Runners, swimmers and many other athletes can benefit from CBD massage, because CBD can ease sore and tense muscles.

At Massage Concepts, CBD oil and CBD ointment are applied during a wide variety of therapeutic massage modalities. CBD oil is used for full body massage, and the ointment is applied to local areas for targeted pain relief. For example, CBD oil and ointment are used during a foot reflexology session to help resolve pain of the knee, ankle and foot.

The reason that the cannabis massage is such an effective method for dealing with chronic pain is because it decreases inflammation, increases blood flow throughout the affected areas and soothes tension in muscles that is associated with chronic pain. In addition to how it affects the body, CBD leaves an overall feeling of relaxation and less stress.

THC is not found in the CBD Clinic brand products used at Massage Concepts. This product line was specifically chosen for its safety. Be sure to ask your massage salon if its CBD products carry a small amount THC, because there are some brands that do.

Before using CBD oil with massage, it is best to consult your physician. Also, rub a small amount of the oil on a patch on your skin to make sure you do not have an allergic reaction to the CBD or the carrier oil.

