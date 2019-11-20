Feet hurting? Try reflexology

The holiday season is here – and you know what that means – long hours of shopping, cooking, cleaning and standing at gatherings while wearing uncomfortable shoes.

Most people will agree that our feet particularly take quite a bit of abuse this time of the year. Reflexology – along with a regular foot massage – promotes the health of your entire body including, keeping you in good spirits and feeling less stressed.Reflexology is an ancient healing practice based on the principle that there are reflex points on the feet that correspond to the body’s different organs and glands. Pressure is applied to specific areas of the feet, which sends calming messages and releases endorphins to the central nervous system. The body responds by relaxing.

Often clients wonder about the difference between foot reflexology and foot massage.

The foot reflexology session feels much like a foot massage – the massage therapist manipulates the foot muscles and surrounding soft tissues to improve circulation, relieve pain, and heal injuries, and promote relaxation. The therapist kneads the soft fleshy ball of the foot, pulls on the toes, traces the heel and pushes into the arch. However, with reflexology these areas of the foot are manipulated to promote a healing response in the corresponding organs.

Tips of the toes: head

Ball: heart and chest

Arch: Liver, pancreas, and kidney

Heel: Low back and intestines

Reflexology can address anything from headaches to sinus problems and stomach issues. If sensitivity or tenderness is experienced when an area is stimulated, it usually indicates a weakness or imbalance within the corresponding organ.

With repeated pressure and manipulation of nerve endings, reflexology can help to clear any channels of blocked energy. Ultimately, this improves overall health and balance.

Reflexology is a gentle manipulation that can reduce the pain and have many other benefits such as those listed below.

Cleanse the body of toxins

Boost the immune system, promote healing

Improve blood circulation, alleviate swelling (edema)

Promotes better sleep

Relieve body pains

Improve mood and depression

Reflexology can help ease the pain and discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis. Reflexology uses pressure point techniques to release tension, which relieves the heel pain caused by plantar fasciitis. A natural cure for plantar fasciitis is a professional foot massage.



Reflexology sessions vary in length from 30-, 60- to 90 minutes. At Massage Concepts we offer sessions that can be customized. Clients often tell us how much they appreciate the various combination of services that we offer, which cater to their needs and time limits.

Although reflexology shouldn’t be used as a sole treatment for any condition, it can be a relaxing therapy for your feet with whole-body benefits. Just be sure to find a trained reflexologist and to check with your health care provider to see if it is right for you.

We recommend checking with your doctor before scheduling a reflexology appointment, especially if you are diabetic or pregnant.

Massage Concepts offers a variety of foot reflexology sessions, many of which are combined with massage, therapeutic oils and aromatherapy. For more information about Massage Concepts or to book an appointment, online go to www.massageconceptsdelmar.com. Call 858-847-2777