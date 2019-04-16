Week in Sports: April 18

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon rallied from a seemingly insurmountable deficit for a 10-inning, 8-7 Open Division victory over Cathedral Catholic on the first day of the Lions Tournament on April 15.

The Mavericks trailed 7-1 going into the top of the sixth inning, when they scored six runs to force extra innings on their way to their seventh win in nine games.

Nick Hays homered and drove in two runs and Austin Machado had two hits and two RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively. Jake Schenk and Jake Woltman each added two hits.

Mavericks reliever Connor Kinney pitched five shutout innings of three-hit ball for the win. Kinney struck out five and walked one.

Mikie Welch had four hits including a double and Zavien Watson had two hits and two RBI for the Dons, who had won three in a row and seven of their previous eight games.

The Mavericks broke out of an offensive slump in their pivotal sixth-inning rally. LCC had scored just three runs over its previous 19 innings.

The Mavericks were held to three runs in two straight Avocado League West losses to Carlsbad.

They experienced a 2-1 loss to Carlsbad on April 12 despite a solid outing from starter Bretten Hadley, who struck out four and walked none in five innings of six-hit ball in which he gave up one run.

Chris Neveau had two hits including a double to lead the Mavericks offensively.

The loss followed a 4-2 defeat to Carlsbad two days earlier in which Neveau was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

The Mavericks fell to 6-2 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Christian 7-6 in a Western League game on April 11.

Marcello Marino and Joel Stevens each had two RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The victory followed an 11-6 win against Christian two days earlier in which Nico Ryder had two hits including a double and one RBI, Nick Guerena had two hits and Zach Torres had one hit and two RBI.

The Dons improved to 5-1 in league and 10-9 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines opened the Lions Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Agoura (Los Angeles County).

Matthew Schlesener and Jake Donnelly each homered, and Jack Johnston added two hits including a double to lead the Falcons to their third straight win and their fifth in six games.

Schlesener pitched six innings of four-hit ball in which he gave up one run (unearned). Schlesener struck out four and walked five.

The Falcons defeated Canyon Crest Academy 6-4 in an Avocado League West game on April 12 in which Mac Bingham was 3 for 3 with a double and Max Power had two hits including a double and two RBI.

Jordan Goldmann had three hits and Eli Rejto and Cole Colleran each homered for CCA.

The victory followed a 3-2 win against CCA two days earlier in which Schlesener had a double and two RBI and Connelly, Johnston and Kevin Sim each had two hits.

Rejto had two hits including a double for CCA.

The Falcons improved to 4-4 in league and 10-8-1 overall for the season.

CCA fell to 4-4 in league and 8-11 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Francisco Parker 4-2 on April 12 to complete a three-game Coastal League series sweep.

Stephen Pierson had three hits including a double, Joe Coykendall had one hit and two RBI and Jacob Scheibe had two hits and drive in a run to lead the Eagles to their fifth win in six games.

The victory followed a 3-0 win against Francis Parker two days earlier in which Ian Coykendall pitched a three-hitter. Coykendall struck out seven and walked one.

Kian Hogan pitched a one-hitter in which he struck out 15 and walked two to lead the Eagles to a 4-0 victory in the series opener on April 8.

The Eagles improved to 5-1 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated North Hollywood 3-1 in a Lions Tournament opener on April 15.

Sophomore Ian Hoslett was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI and Edward Garvey had two hits to lead the Mustangs.

The Mustangs improved to 11-8 overall for the season.

Softball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Clairemont 5-3 in a Western League game on April 11 that went eight innings.

Abby Tanuma homered and drove in two runs and Julia Van Wey had three hits to help the Dons snap a five-game skid.

The Dons improved to 1-1 in league and 5-12 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Ramona 17-6 in a North County Tournament game on April 12.

Kelly Nutter had three hits including two home runs and three RBI to lead the Mavericks.

Kaitlyn Farley added three hits and three RBI and Desiree Dufek had two hits and drove in three runs.