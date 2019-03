The 7th grade boys basketball team from Carmel Valley Middle School won the 2019 BIG EI8HT Basketball Championship Game held at the Boys & Girls Club in Solana Beach on March 7. The CVMS Bobcats played the Cougars of Diegueño Middle School and won with a final score of 40-39. The team was coached by Will Bush and finished the season with an overall record of 11-1.