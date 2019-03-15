Carmel Valley Middle School Bobcats 8th grade basketball team wins championship

The Carmel Valley Middle School Bobcats 8th grade basketball team, coached by Tim Wade and Max Heller, capped off the BIG EI8HT Division of the Coastal Middle School Basketball Conference playoffs with a championship on March 7.
The game against Diegueno Middle School Cougars pitted two teams with identical records, 12-1. The Bobcats avenged their only loss, two weeks earlier to the Cougars, with great ball movement, tenacious defense and aggressive offense in a hotly contested game. The final score was 54-46.
Two days earlier, in the semi-finals game, the Bobcats had beaten Aviara Oaks Middle School with the score of 75-23. Coaches Tim and Max did a fantastic job this season to prepare the players to play for their high school basketball team later this year when they become freshmen.