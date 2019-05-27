Sports A photo look at recent CIF Championships California Interscholastic Federation Swimming Facebook North Coast teams have won CIF Championships in seven spring sports over the past three weeks. Below is a photo gallery of local high school student-athletes in action at some of those events. Torrey Pines Brad Lienhart scored four goals in the Falcons' championship victory over La Costa Canyon. Ken Grosse La Costa Canyon senior Tegan Preston concluded her prep career with wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and was part of LCC's record-breaking 200 medley relay squad. Ken Grosse Senior Isaac Rodea of Torrey Pines was the CIF Division I individual golf champion and the Falcons captured the team crown. Ken Grosse Senior Andrew Lugo's second place finish in the high jump was part of the 30 field event points the Canyon Crest boys' earned en route to the CIF D-I title. Ken Grosse La Costa Canyon swept the top three spots on the,600 (l to podium in the boys' 1r--Jacob Stanford, Garrett Stanford and Caleb Neidnagel). Ken Grosse Senior Sarah McLean led LCC to the girls lacrosse CIF Open Division semi-finals. NAKASHIMA & WILLIAMS - Freshman Bryce Nakashima (l) and senior Luke Williams were runner-ups in the CIF doubles tournament. Ken Grosse Junior Stephan Lukashev (center) of the CIF D-I champion Torrey Pines' boys team was victorious in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Ken Grosse Carlsbad junior Zoe Nolte in flight during the CIF 300 hurdles. Ken Grosse CIF individual runner-up Kento Yamawaki paced his La Costa Canyon team to its third straight CIF D-II championship. Ken Grosse Off to a quick start--Torrey Pines junior Kira Crage was first to the wall in both the 50 and 100 freestyle for the third year in a row. Ken Grosse LCC's Jorge Montgomery in action during the CIF boys lacrosse title game. TF CCA5 - Junior Sofia Rodgers, shown her in the long jump, scored in two CIF events for the CCA girls. Ken Grosse Junior Sofia Rodgers, shown here in the long jump, scored in two CIF events for the CCA girls. Ken Grosse Torrey Pines senior Eshan Talluri was the silver medalist in the CIF singles tournament. Ken Grosse CCA's Kamon Stewart and Bradley Keel in the aftermath of the Raven boys' CIF D-I 4x100 relay triumph. Ken Grosse Torrey Pines senior Gloria Kalt hits the sand in the CIF D-I long jump. Ken Grosse San Marcos sophomore Adam Ladman was the winner in the CIF D-I 200 freestyle. Ken Grosse Cathedral Catholic was second in the CIF D-II Golf tournament but as sophomore Zhonghao Tian proves, even the best have their moments. Ken Grosse Freshman Bryce Nakashima (l) and senior Luke Williams were runner-ups in the CIF doubles tournament. Ken Grosse A solid doubles player, CCA's Nathan Zhang shows off another of his tennis skills. Ken Grosse Copyright © 2019, © 2019, The San Diego Union-Tribune, LLC. All rights reserved.