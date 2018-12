Two Carmel Valley fencers took home some hardware in the USA Fencing Super Youth Circuit regional tournament at the San Diego Fencing Center on Dec. 7-9.

Nathan Qiu,11, won silver in youth 12 men's saber fencing and 14-year-old Maria Mozhaeva won bronze in youth 14 women's saber fencing. The pair have been fencing with La Jolla Fencing Academy for less than two years.