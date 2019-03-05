Spring training: Solana Beach Little League coaches get ready for season

Ahead of the opening of a new baseball season, the Solana Beach Little League put on a clinic—not for its players but to prep its skippers and coaches.

Dan Keller, the creator of Dugout Captain, put 25 SBLL managers and coaches through a variety of baseball drills on the diamond at Solana Vista School on Feb. 24.

"The purpose for this clinic was to give our managers and coaches an opportunity to see how these drills are demonstrated firsthand in the field of play,” said Jeff Green, Solana Beach Little League board member. “SBLL feels the best way to develop young players is by providing valuable coaching and instructional resources to our managers and coaches who lead these players."

SBLL adults practicing drills with the Dugout Captain. Jeff Green

Keller has partnered with SBLL for the last three years by providing the league access to his Dugout Captain website and program. The website contains over 200 instructional videos to help enhance practice plans, one of the biggest challenges for volunteer coaches. He has been leading coaching clinics for 19 years.

At his Solana Beach session, he peppered coaches and managers with sample warm-ups, drills and tips to engage players as well as parents.

“Baseball practice isn’t supposed to feel like work for anyone,” Keller said. “Make sure you have fun. If you have fun, your kids will thrive.”