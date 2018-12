The Del Mar-Carmel Valley Sharks All-Star BU14 soccer team was crowned Champions of the San Diego Soccer Club All-Star Tournament U14 Division on Sunday, Dec. 9. In a hard-fought game, the Sharks edged out the skilled Solana Beach team 1 to 0, continuing the U14 Sharks tournament run of shut- out games. The team showed great heart, self-belief, skill and fitness to deliver the tournament victory.