Underdog Rimels team wins softball championship

The Rimels men’s slow pitch softball team in the Carmel Valley Recreation Center’s Thursday night league pulled off a big playoff upset and went on to win the championship on Dec. 13.
The Rimels team came into the playoffs clinging to the eighth seed. In a pair of shocking upsets on Nov. 15, Rimels and the seventh seeded Any Given Thursday, both knocked off the number one and number two seeds.
The games playoff games were postponed twice from late November due to rain-outs and were played in a double single elimination at the rec center over the weekend. Rimels bested Fast and the Furious 19-11 in the semi finals and Tri Tip Daddy 15-12 in the championship game.