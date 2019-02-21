Solana Beach Little League presents two alumni scholarships

In 2018, the Board of Directors of the Solana Beach Little League voted to create a new higher education scholarship for a former member of the Solana Beach Little League to support tuition at any college, junior college or technical school. For the inaugural year of the scholarship, SBLL decided to award scholarships to two applicants. The 2018 Scholarship recipients were Arjun Nichani and Jacob Stevenson (pictured above with SBLL President Patrick Johnson). Both Arjun and Jacob spent many years growing up in the SBLL system and continued their involvement even after “aging” out of the Majors division at 12/13 years old.
Going forward, the $2,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a different college-bound individual. Each applicant will submit an essay (approximately 500-1,000 words) describing the individual’s little league experience and how the little league impacted her/his life. Applicants must have participated in SBLL for at least two years at any level (TBall through Juniors). Applicants must be current high school seniors (graduating 2019 to qualify for this year’s scholarship). Scholarship submissions will be accepted from April 1 - June 1, 2019 (deadline). The 2019 SBLL Scholarship recipient will be announced July 1, 2019.
For additional information, please visit the Solana Beach Little League website at solanabeachlittleleague.com or email president@solanabeachlittleleague.com