Solana Beach Little League presents two alumni scholarships

In 2018, the Board of Directors of the Solana Beach Little League voted to create a new higher education scholarship for a former member of the Solana Beach Little League to support tuition at any college, junior college or technical school. For the inaugural year of the scholarship, SBLL decided to award scholarships to two applicants. The 2018 Scholarship recipients were Arjun Nichani and Jacob Stevenson (pictured above with SBLL President Patrick Johnson). Both Arjun and Jacob spent many years growing up in the SBLL system and continued their involvement even after “aging” out of the Majors division at 12/13 years old.