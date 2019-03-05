Week in Sports: March 7

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon won the Hilltop Tournament championship with a 5-2 victory over Rancho Bernardo in the March 1 title game.

Ross Goldschlag pitched a seven-hitter in which he gave up two runs (both unearned) on seven hits and one walk.

Jake Schenk had one hit and two RBI to lead the Mavericks offensively.

The victory followed a 6-4 win against Santana on Feb. 28 in which Spencer Jones homered and drove in two runs and Brennan Davis and Jacob Grossman each doubled and drove in a run.

Max Stanley had three hits and three RBI including a pair of triples in a 13-3 victory over El Capitan two days earlier.

Davis had three hits including a double and two RBI.

The Mavericks improved to 5-0 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Scripps Ranch 6-4 in a Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on Feb. 28.

The loss snapped a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Ryan Desaegher had one hit and two RBI to lead the Eagles.

SFC defeated Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier as Cole Roberts had four hits and four RBI and Joe Coykendall had two hits and two RBI.

Ian Coykendall, who was credited with the victory, struck out five and walked one in five innings in which he gave up two runs on seven hits.

Bryson Hashimoto had two hits including a double and five RBI and Ian Coykendall homered and drove in four runs in a 14-3 victory over Ramona three days earlier.

Dolin Denney Also homered for SFC.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Clairemont 9-3 in a Kendra Couch Classic tournament game on Feb. 26.

Kevin Sim had two hits including a home run and had five RBI to lead the Falcons and Matthew Schlesener had one hit and two RBI.

The victory followed a 3-0 victory over Mira Mesa three days earlier in which sophomore Carson Williams pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out seven and walked two.

Ryder Sargenti had one hit and two RBI and Jack Johnston had two hits to lead Torrey Pines offensively.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to top-seeded Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth 82-38 in a Southern California Regional Open Division quarterfinal on Feb. 27.

The No. 8-seeded Falcons were held to less than 50 points for the first time this season (their previous low was on Dec. 15 against Bishop Montgomery of Torrance).

Bryce Pope had nine points to lead the Falcons against nation’s top-ranked team according to MaxPreps.

The Falcons fell to 25-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to No. 2-seeded Notre Dame of Riverside 70-55 in a Southern California Regional Division II quarterfinal on Feb. 28.

Chase Pagon and Keatten Smith each had 20 points to lead the No. 7 Eagles. Pagon also had 11 rebounds.

The loss followed a 64-44 victory over No. 10 Highland of Palmdale two days earlier.

The Eagles fell to 21-9 overall for the season.

*****

No. 12 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 4 Valencia (Los Angeles County) 74-62 in a Southern California Regional Division II quarterfinal on Feb. 28.

The loss followed a 67-55 first-round victory over La Canada (Los Angeles County) two days earlier in which Obinna Anyanwu led the Dons with 17 points.

Alex Wade scored 14 points, Thomas Notarainni had 13 and Scotty Prunty added 12.

The Dons fell to 24-10 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Top-seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 8 King of Riverside 49-44 in a Southern California Regional Division I quarterfinal on Feb. 28

The Dons were coming off a 66-47 first-round victory over El Camino Real of Woodland Hills two days earlier in which Isuneh “Ice” Brady scored 14 points, Mazatlan “Mazzie” Harris had 13, and Itzel “Izzy” Navarro and Kaylee Stiffler added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Dons fell to 26-7 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Torrey Pines lost to Cathedral of Los Angeles 2-1 in overtime in a Southern California Regional Division I semifinal on Feb. 28.

Ishmael Uno score the only goal for the Falcons, who had a 20-game unbeaten streak (15-0-5) snapped in their first loss since Dec. 20