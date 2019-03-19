Week in Sports: March 21

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Rancho Bernardo 4-1 in a North County Tournament game on March 15.

Cole Colleran pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out six and walked none to lead the Ravens to their third straight win.

The Ravens had lost their previous four games.

Ethan Swidler had a double and two RBI and Eli Rejto had two hits including a double and drove in a run to lead the Ravens offensively.

The victory followed a 6-1 tournament win against Vista two days earlier in which Brent Peluso pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out six and walked two.

Kevin Michaels had two hits including a double and scored two runs and Rejto was 1 of 2 with two walks and two RBI.

The Ravens improved to 4-5 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines snapped a three-game winless streak as the Falcons defeated Ramona 6-0 in a North County Tournament game on March 15.

Mac Bingham homered twice and drove in four runs and Matthew Schlesener pitched a three-hit shutout in which he struck out four and walked none to lead the Falcons.

Nathan Smolinski and Kevin Sim each had two hits including a double for the Falcons, who were 0-2-1 in their previous three games.

The Falcons lost to Poway 2-0 in a tournament game two days earlier.

The Falcons were led by Carson Williams, who pitched three shutout innings of one-hit ball in which he struck out five and walked none in relief of starter Michael Schreiber.

Schreiber gave up two runs on four hits in three innings.

The Falcons improved to 5-3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Grossmont 9-2 in the Grossmont Metro City Tournament championship game at Granite Hills on March 16.

Justin Campos had three hits including a double to lead the Dons and Nick Guerena had two hits.

The Dons advanced to the finals after defeating Santana 4-3 three days earlier.

Jagger Kennedy had two hits including a double and scored two runs as the Dons won their fourth straight game after losing four straight games to start the season.

Cooper Rons struck out two, walked none, and gave up one hit in two shutout innings for the win in relief of starter Shane Telfer.

Telfer struck out seven, walked three and gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings of four-hit ball.

The Dons went 4-2 in the tournament, bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to Grossmont in their March 5 opener.

Rons pitched a five-hitter and Lewis Barnum was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Dons to a 5-2 tournament win against Granite Hills on March 11.

Rons struck out six, walked one and gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings.

The Dons improved to 4-6 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated San Marcos 5-4 in a North County Tournament game on March 15.

Joe Coykendall had three hits and one RBI to lead the Eagles to their fourth straight win. Kian Hogan added two hits and drove in a run.

Hogan pitched a one-hitter to lead the Eagles to a 1-0 tournament win against Del Norte two days earlier.

Hogan struck out seven and walked two.

The Eagles improved to 8-1 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Arbor View (Las Vegas) 2-0 (26-24, 25-17) in the Beach City Invitational championship match at La Jolla High on March 16.

William Meader had eight kills to lead the Falcons and setters Truman Morley and Nick Slight had 11 and 10 assists, respectively.

The Falcons advanced to the finals after defeating Sage Creek 2-1 earlier in the day.

The Falcons went 6-1 in the tournament, bouncing back after losing their first match, 2-1 to Murrieta Valley.

The Falcons improved to 13-1 overall for the season.

Golf:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 181-196 in an Avocado League West match on March 14.

Ryan Hartanto shot a 2-under-par 34 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club to lead the Falcons.

La Costa Canyon defeated Westview 205-217 in a nonleague match on March 14.