Week in Sports: April 11

Softball:

Torrey Pines advanced to the semifinals of the Falcon-Fiesta Tournament as the Falcons defeated Escondido 6-1 on April 5.

The Falcons will face La Costa Canyon when the tournament resumes on April 20.

Halle Woodhall had two hits including a triple and two RBI as the Falcons improved to 4-0 in the tournament.

Haley White pitched a three-hitter in which she struck out 10 and walked one.

The Falcons opened the tournament with a 14-6 victory over Helix on March 29.

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 15-0 in its next game on April 1.

The game was mercy-ruled after five innings.

Freshman Simone Bertucci and White each had three hits including a home run to lead the Falcons. Bertucci had five RBI and White drove in three.

They were among five Torrey Pines players with three hits.

Valentina Perrone, who had had three hits and three RBI, freshman Kyra Chan and sophomore Kaili Aqui were the others.

Two days later Katie Walling had six hits including two home runs and drove in six runs as the Falcons defeated Granite Hills 9-3 two days later.

Chan had four hits including a double and White homered.

The Falcons improved to 11-5 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Francis Parker 2-0 (25-18, 25-20) in the championship match of the Valhalla Tournament on April 6.

Will Meader led the Falcons with 10 kills as the Falcons ran their winning streak to 21 matches.

Tournament MVP David Codling and Nick Slight each had four kills.

The Falcons improved to 28-1 overall for the season.

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy capped a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Carlsbad with a 6-4 victory on April 6.

Walker Matthews had two hits and an RBI and Eli Rejto and Jordan Goldmann each had a double and drove in a run.

The victory followed a 3-2 series win earlier in the day in which Goldmann combined with relievers Brent Peluso and Ryan Fuchs combined on a three-hitter.

Goldmann struck out six and walked three in five innings in which he gave up two runs (one earned).

Peluso pitched two innings of no-hit ball for the win in which he struck out four and walked none.

Kevin Michaels had two hits including a triple and Cole Colleran and Walker Matthews each had two hits and drove in a run.

The Ravens opened the series with a 10-8 series win in which Michaels had five hits including a double and two RBI.

Rejto had four hits including a double and two RBI and Goldmann had two doubles and drove in three.

The Ravens improved to 4-2 in league and 8-8 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon completed a three-game Avocado League West series sweep of Mission Hills with a 6-0 victory on April 6.

Bretten Hadley pitched five innings for the win, combining with Connor Kinney on a four-hitter as the Mavericks extended their winning streak to six games.

Garrett Bevacqua had two hits and Austin Machado and Luke Berardi each had a hit and drove in a run.

The victory followed a 19-9 win against Mission Hills earlier in the day in which Machado had four hits including a double and five RBI and Luke Berardi and Nick Hays each had two hits and three RBI.

The Mavericks opened the series with a 14-1 victory on April 1 in which Jacob Grossman had four hits including a pair of doubles and two RBI and Jake Woltman had two hits including a home run and drove in three.

Nick Hays had three hits and Chris Neveau had two hits including a home run.

The Mavericks improved to 6-0 in league and 13-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian won its best-of-three Coastal League series with The Bishop’s despite losing the finale 3-2 on April 5.

The Eagles opened the series with a 10-7 win on April 1 in which Kian Hogan, Stephen Pierson and Ryker Kile combined on a 3-hitter.

Hogan gave up one run in four innings and Pierson and Kile combined on three-innings of no-hit ball.

Hogan had two hits including a double and two RBI to lead the Eagles offensively.

The Eagles won the second game of the series two days later, 10-7.

SFC improved to 2-2 in league and 11-5 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines won its best-of-three Avocado League series with San Marcos despite losing the finale, 5-2 on April 6.

The loss followed a 13-10 victory earlier in the day in which Mac Bingham was 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.

Kevin Sim homered and drove in four runs and Carlson Williams also homered.

The Falcons opened the series with a 7-5 victory on May 1 in which Williams was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI, and Bingham and Jack Johnston each had two hits.

The Falcons improved to 2-4 in league and 7-8-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy won its best-of-three Avocado League East series with Rancho Buena Vista despite losing the series finale, 1-0 on April 6.

The Mustangs opened the series on April 2 with a 10-1 win in which Ryan Schove and Ian Hoslett each had two hits and two RBI and Wyley Sharp had three hits.

The Mustangs improved to 4-3 in league and 10-7 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic earned a split of its two-game Western League series with Madison with a 2-1 victory on April 4.

Shane Telfer pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the win. Telfer struck out seven, walked two, and gave up one unearned run.

Cooper Rons struck out two in 2/3 of an inning for the save.

The victory followed a 12-4 loss to Madison two days earlier in which Zavien Watson had three hits and Mikie Welch was 1 for 2 with two RBI.