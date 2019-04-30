Week in Sports: May 2

Baseball:

Torrey Pines lost to Scripps Ranch 5-4 in the championship game of the Kendra Couch Classic on April 27.

Mac Bingham was 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead the Falcons, who had a season-high five-game winning streak snapped.

The Falcons concluded a three-game Avocado League West sweep of Carlsbad the previous day with a 4-1 victory in which Matthew Schlesener homered and Lucas Nelson had two hits.

Falcons starter Matthew O’Brien pitched five innings of three-hit ball for the win, and Van Rabe pitched two perfect innings for the save.

The Falcons opened the series with an 8-2 victory on April 22.

Max Power was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Falcons, and Jack Johnston had two hits and two RBI.

Falcons starter Schlesener pitched six innings of five-hit ball for the win. He struck out seven, walked two and gave up one run.

Carson Williams pitched a four-hitter in a 1-0 eight-inning victory two days later.

Williams struck out seven and walked none.

Schlesener scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Falcons improved to 15-10-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy completed a three-game Avocado League East series sweep of Oceanside with a 7-3 victory on April 27.

Brendan Crow had three hits and three RBI to lead the Mustangs, and Edward Burrell and Daniel Chamberlain each drove in two runs.

Earlier in the day the Mustangs defeated Oceanside 6-2.

Sean Alvarez had a double and three RBI and Josh Arm had three hits including a double to lead the Mustangs.

The Mustangs opened the series with a 7-5 victory on April 23 in which Crow had a triple and three RBI, Burrell had two hits including double and drove in two runs and Logan Matherly had three hits.

The Mustangs improved to 7-4 in league and 16-10 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy won the deciding game of a best-of-three Avocado League West series against Mission Hills, 8-2 on April 26.

Kevin Michaels had three hits including a double and Patrick Cunningham had two hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens.

Ravens starter Cole Colleran struck out six and walked one in 3 1/3 innings of five-hit ball for the win. Colleran struck out six, walked one and gave up one run.

Dominic Stearn gave up one run (unearned) in 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball for the save.

The Ravens opened the series with a 9-3 victory on April 22 in which Walker Matthews homered and drove in four runs. Michaels and freshmen Ethan Swidler and Sam Garewal each had three hits.

Ravens starter Jordan Goldmann pitched six innings of two-hit ball in which he gave up three runs for the win. Goldmann struck out six and walked three.

Michaels, Steven Pawlowski and Patrick Cunningham each had three hits in a 7-4 loss on April 24.

The Ravens improved to 6-5 in league and 11-13 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian avoided a three-game Coastal League series sweep at the hands of La Jolla Country Day with a 3-1 victory on April 26 in a game then went eight innings.

Ryker Kile, who relieved starter Stephen Pierson, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Pierson pitched 6 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in which he gave up one run.

Colin Denney had two hits to lead the Eagles offensively.

Earlier in the day the Eagles experienced a 3-1 loss in which Ian Coykendall pitched seven innings of four hit ball. He struck out six, walked four and gave up three runs (two earned).

The Eagles lost the April 22 series opener 4-3 in eight innings.

Eagles starter Kian Hogan pitched seven innings of two hit ball in which he struck out nine, walked six and gave up one run.

Denney was 1 for 2 with a double, the Eagles’ only hit.

The Eagles fell to 7-2 in league and 17-7 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic experienced a two-game Western League series sweep at the hands of Scripps Ranch.

Reagan Guthrie had three hits including a double and Zavien Watson had two hits including a double and two RBI in a 4-2 on April 25.

Shane Telfer pitched a three-hitter in a 3-1 loss two days earlier. Telfer struck out four, walked three and gave up three runs (one earned).

The Dons fell to 5-3 in league and 12-12 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 7-2 in an Avocado League West game on April 25.

Makena Macias had four hits to lead the Falcons, and sophomore Kaili Aqui and freshman Simone Bertucci each had two hits including a double.

Falcons starter Haley White pitched a five-hitter in which she gave up two runs (one earned) for the win. White struck out 14 and walked three.

The victory followed a 3-0 league victory over La Costa Canyon on April 23 in which White pitched a three-hitter in which she struck out 12 and walked three.

The Falcons improved to 3-3 in league and 15-7 overall for the season.

Notes:

Former Santa Fe Christian standout punter/place kicker Jake Bailey was selected by the New England Patriots in fifth round of the NFL draft.

Bailey played at Stanford for four years after graduating from SFC in 2015. Stanford’s all-time career leader in punting average (43.81 yards) was the 163rd overall selection in the draft.