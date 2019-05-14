Week in Sports: May 16

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy closed out the regular season with a 5-3 Avocado League West victory over Torrey Pines on May 7.

Ethan Swidler homered and drove in two runs and Eli Rejto had two hits and two RBI to lead the Ravens to their fifth straight victory and seventh in eight games.

The victory gave CCA a share of the league title with Torrey Pines.

Ravens starter Jordan Goldmann pitched four innings of two-hit ball for the win. He combined with Brent Peluso and Cole Colleran on a three-hitter. Goldmann struck out four, walked one and gave up two runs.

Colleran pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Jake Connelly and Ryder Sargenti each had one hit and one RBI to lead the Falcons.

The Ravens improved to 10-5 in league and 15-13 overall for the season. The Falcons fell to 10-5 in league and 18-11-1 overall.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 7-1 in a Western League game on May 9.

Marcello Marino had two hits including a triple and two RBI to lead the Dons to their fifth straight victory.

Nick Guerena had two hits including a double and two RBI and Reagan Guthrie added two hits.

Jake Rons pitched six innings of five-hit ball for the win in which he gave up one run. Rons struck out four and walked none.

The victory followed a 4-0 win the previous day in which starter Shane Telfer combined with Cooper Rons on a four-hitter.

Jake Rons had two hits including a triple and one RBI, and Justin Campos and Mike Welch each had two hits and drove in a run.

The Dons opened the week with a 7-1 league win against Christian of El Cajon on May 7 in which Thomas Carter pitched five innings of four-hit ball for the win in which he gave up one unearned run. Carter struck out seven and walked two.

Joel Stevens and Guthrie each had two hits including a triple and one RBI to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 9-3 in league and 17-12 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Sage Creek 4-0 in an Avocado League East finale for both teams on May 8.

The loss followed a 10-0 league win against Vista two days earlier in which Josh Arm had four hits including a double and two RBI and Edward Burrell and Brendan Crow each had three hits.

The Mustangs improved to 9-6 in league and 18-12 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian concluded regular season play with a 6-3 loss to Del Norte in a nonleague game on May 8.

Stephen Pierson and Bryson Hashimoto each had two hits lead the Eagles.

The Eagles fell to 17-11 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 8-7 in eight innings in an Avocado League West finale for both teams on May 9.

Haley White homered, Makena Macias had one hit and three RBI and Ava Fargo had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Falcons to their third straight win.

White pitched eight innings of five-hit ball for the win. She struck out 11, walked five and gave up seven runs (five earned).

Sophomore Alyssa Cortinas had a grand slam to lead the Mavericks.

The Falcons victory followed a 5-0 league win two days earlier in which Kaili Aqui had two hits and two RBI and White homered.

The Falcons improved to 6-4 in league and 18-8 overall for the season.