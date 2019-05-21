Week in Sports: May 23

Baseball:

Torrey Pines may not be immune to postseason stress, but the Falcons are handling it well.

The Falcons have lived on a razor’s edge through their first three games in the San Diego Section Open Division double-elimination playoffs, of which two went into extra innings and all decided by just one run.

After experiencing a tough first-round loss, the No. 4-seeded Falcons bounced back with two nerve-racking wins that sent them to the finals.

Torrey Pines was scheduled to play No 1 Eastlake in the finals on May 21.

The Falcons advanced to the finals with a dramatic 5-4 eight inning victory over No. 5 Rancho Bernardo on May 18 in which the Falcons avenged a first-round loss.

Mac Bingham had three hits including a home run and a double and two RBI to lead the Falcons.

Matthew Schlesener had two hits and two RBI and Jake Connelly had two hits and drove in a run.

Michael Schreiber pitched four shutout innings of two-hit ball in relief of starter Matthew O’Brien, who gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Kevin Sim pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win.

The Falcons opened the playoffs with a 3-2 eight-inning loss to Rancho Bernardo on May 15.

Sophomore Jack Johnston homered for Torrey Pines and sophomore Carson Williams drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Connelly added two hits including a double.

The Falcons lost despite a solid pitching effort from starter Schlesener who struck out five and walked none in six innings of two-hit ball in which he gave up one run.

The Falcons bounced back two days later with a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Cathedral Catholic in which sophomore Carson Williams pitched a six-hitter.

Williams struck out five and walked none.

Connelly had two hits including a double, and Ryder Sargenti had one hit one RBI.

Nico Ryder had one hit and drove in the Dons’ only run.

The loss eliminated the Dons, who lost to Eastlake 2-1 in their playoff opener on May 15 despite a strong pitching performance from Jake Rons, who pitched a three-hitter.

Rons struck out five, walked none and gave up two runs (one earned).

Torrey Pines improved to 20-12-1 overall for the season and the Dons fell to 17-14 overall.

*****

Santa Fe Christian bounced back from an opening-round loss to advance to the Division II finals.

The No. 4-seeded Eagles advanced to the finals after exacting a measure of revenge against No. 5 Santana with a 2-0 victory on May 18.

The Eagles were scheduled to play No. 1 Classical Academy on May 21.

Stephen Pierson pitched a one-hitter in which he struck out three and walked one to lead the Eagles.

Ian Coykendall had a double and an RBI to lead the Eagles offensively.

The Eagles lost to Santana 3-0 in the first round on May 15.

SFC defeated No. 8 Clairemont 5-0 the next day.

The Eagles improved to 20-12 overall for the season.

*****

No. 3-seeded Canyon Crest Academy lost to No. 7 Carlsbad 9-1 in a Division I elimination game on May 17.

Kevin Michaels had two hits to lead the Ravens, who had won seven of their previous eight games going into the playoffs.

Freshman Sam Garewal had one hit and drove in the Ravens’ only run.

The setback followed a 3-0 first-round loss at the hands of No. 11 Westview in which Jordan Goldmann had two of the Ravens’ four hits.

The Ravens fell to 15-15 overall for the season.

*****

No. 7-seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 2 Helix 2-0 in an Open Division playoff game on May 18.

The Mavericks opened the playoffs with a 4-3 victory over Helix on May 15 in which Ross Goldschlag pitched a three-hitter.

LCC lost to No. 3 Poway 4-3 the next day.

The Mavericks fell to 17-15 overall for the season.

No. 9-seeded San Dieguito Academy lost to No. 8 University City in a Division III play-in game on May 14.

The Mustangs fell to 18-13 overall for the season.

Softball:

No. 7-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 3 Bonita Vista in an Open Division second-round game on May 18.

The Falcons were scheduled to play No. 2 Rancho Bernardo on May 21. The winner of that game was scheduled to play Bonita Vista in the finals on May 23.

The Falcons opened the playoffs with a 4-2 victory over Rancho Bernardo in which Haley White pitched a six-hitter.

White struck out seven and walked two.

Makena Macias and Valentina Perrone each had two hits and one RBI to lead the Falcons.

Freshman Kyra Chan and Simone Bertucci each had two hits.

The Falcons improved to 19-9 overall for the season.

*****

No. 6-seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 2 San Marcos 4-3 in a second-round Division I playoff game on May 18.

The Dons won their first two games in the double-elimination tournament.

The Dons defeated No. 11 Escondido 8-2 in a play-in game on May 14 in which Sara Rusconi had a homer, a double and two RBI and Abby Tanuma had two hits including a double and drove in two runs.

Starter Laurali Patane pitched five innings of four-hit ball in which she gave up two runs (one earned) for the win and sophomore Anna Herman pitched two shutout innings in which she struck out two and allowed no hits and no walks.

The Dons upset No. 3 Grossmont 12-3 in a first-round on May 16.

The Dons improved to 12-15 overall for the season.

*****

No. 8 La Costa Canyon lost to No. 5 San Pasqual 6-5 in a second-round Division II playoff game on May 18.

The Mavericks won their first two games in the double-elimination tournament.

LCC defeated No. 9 Imperial 6-1 in a play-in game on May 14 in which Desiree Dufek had two hits including a home run and two RBI and Emma Szymanowski had three hits including a triple and drove in two runs.

Freshman Emily Garvey had three hits including a double and Kaitlyn Farley added two hits and one RBI.

Sophomore Angelina Russo pitched a two-hitter for the win. Russo struck out eight, walked three and gave up one unearned run.

The Mavericks upset No. 1 Patrick Henry 11-1 in a first-round game two days later in which Dufek had three hits including a home run and four RBI.

Russo pitched a three-hitter for the win.

The Mavericks improved to 13-13 overall for the season.

Boys lacrosse:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 12-4 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game on May 18.

Miles Botkiss and Bradley Lienhart each scored four goals to lead the Falcons and Alex Pistorius added three goals