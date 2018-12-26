Week in Sports: Dec. 27

Jon Clark

The 29th annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament kicked off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. (Above) TPHS player Michael Pope on the move against Genesis Prep Academy Dec. 26. Torrey Pines won the game, 85-57. Visit theholidayclassic.org.

The 29th annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament kicked off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. (Above) TPHS player Michael Pope on the move against Genesis Prep Academy Dec. 26. Torrey Pines won the game, 85-57. Visit theholidayclassic.org. (Jon Clark)