Week in Sports: Jan. 3

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines closed out play in its own tournament with an impressive win.

The Falcons defeated St. Augustine 73-68 on Dec. 29, to finish 2-2 in the National Division of its own tournament.

The Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, which was in its 29th year, is considered among the nation’s most prestigious tournaments, featuring elite programs from Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and British Columbia, Canada.

Brandon Angel led the Falcons with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Noah Viera and Michael Pope each added 17 to lead the Falcons.

Travis Snider added 11 points, and Bryce Pope had eight points and eight assists.

The Falcons opened the tournament with an 85-57 victory over Genesis Prep Academy (Post Falls, Idaho) on Dec. 26.

Michael Pope led the Falcons with 32 points.

Viera scored 16 points and Bryce Pope added 14.

Snider had six points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

The Falcons experienced a 64-33 loss to Mission Bay on Dec. 27 in which Bryce Pope scored 33 points and Michael Pope added 11.

They suffered a 61-58 loss the next day in which Bryce Pope had 24 points and Michael Pope had 17.

The Falcons improved to 12-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic won the Holiday Hoops at Mt. Carmel Tournament, culminating with a 75-69 victory over Trabuco Hills of Mission Viejo on Dec. 29.

The Dons went 4-0 in the tournament.

Obinna Anyanwu scored 32 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Thomas Notarainni had15 points and Scotty Prunty added 12 points.

Alex Wade had seven points and 12 assists.

The Dons opened the tournament with a 70-36 victory over El Dorado of Placentia on Dec. 26 in which Anyanwu had 21 points and 18 rebounds and Notarainni scored 22 points.

The Dons defeated Westview 74-55 on Dec. 27, as Notarainni scored 21 points, Anyanwu had 18 and Wade added 16.

Notarainni scored 23 points and Anyanwu had 16 points in a 66-37 victory over Mission Hills the next day.

The Dons improved to 10-6 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian went 3-1 in the Senators Division of the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic, losing to St. Anthony of Long Beach 73-64 in the finals on Dec. 29.

The Eagles defeated Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) on Dec. 28, as Chase Pagon scored 17 points, Trevan Martin had 16, and Keatten Smith added 13.

The Eagles opened the tournament with an 84-25 victory over The Meadows School (Las Vegas) on Dec. 26 in which Sam Dudley led the Eagles with 16 points and Hayden Gray and Collin Trammel each added 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 12-4 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian won the Tri-City Holiday Tournament, as the Eagles defeated the tournament hosts 33-30 in the championship game on Dec. 29.

The Eagles went 4-0 in the tournament, an impressive turnaround after losing nine of 10 against stiff competition to start the season.

Freshmen Ruby Valasek and Claire Kikkawa each scored nine points to lead the Eagles.

Anna Bliss had 10 rebounds and Valasek had eight boards.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 62-12 victory over Del Lago Academy on Dec. 27 that snapped a six-game skid.

Brenna Goethals led the Eagles with 15 points and Valasek added 11 points.

Grace Dabasinskas led the Eagles with 10 rebounds.

The Eagles defeated Pilibos of Los Angeles on Dec. 28, as Alligrace Raymond and Kikkawa each scored 12 points.

Raymond also had 11 rebounds.

The Eagles followed the win with a 48-35 victory over Fallbrook later in the day in which Raymond scored 12 points and Valasek had 10 points.