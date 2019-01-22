Week in Sports: Jan. 24

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 73-53 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 18.

Michael Pope scored 22 points to lead the Falcons.

Brandon Angel had 18 points and six rebounds, and Bryce Pope had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Falcons’ sixth straight victory overall extended their league winning streak to 57 games going back to 2013, when they were in the Palomar League.

The victory followed a 72-35 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 21 points.

Michael Pope had 13 points, and Noah Viera and Tarkan Taboglu added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league and 17-5 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic experienced a 62-55 loss to St. Augustine in a Western League game on Jan. 17.

The loss snapped the Dons’ three-game winning streak. They had also won eight of their previous nine games.

Obinna Anyanwu scored 18 points and had 10 and Thomas Notarainni had 17 points to lead the Dons.

Alex Wade had nine assists, four steals and three points, and Dillon Wilhite added six points and had six rebounds.

The loss followed a 73-46 league win against Patrick Henry two days earlier in which Wade scored 19 points and had eight assists to lead the Dons.

Notarainni scored 17 points and had four steals, Anyanwu had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Willhite added six points and eight rebounds.

The Dons fell to 4-2 in league and 14-8 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Freshman standouts Saffron Durant and Emma Konsmo led Horizon Prep to a 62-17 victory over Coastal Academy in a Pioneer League game on Jan. 17.

Durant scored 24 points and Konsmo had 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The Lions win was their eighth in a row. They improved to 5-0 in league and 8-1 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 3-0 in a Western League game on Jan. 18.

Kennedy Rawding, Kelsey Oen and Danika Chargualaf each scored one goal to lead the Dons and Marie Temprendola, Sophia Aragon and Brooke Miller each had one assist.

Sophomore goalie Julia Walsh was credited with her second shutout of the season.

The victory followed a 4-0 league win against Scripps Ranch two days earlier in which Aragon and Caylee Hornaday each scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons.

Aragon leads the Dons with eight goals

Miller and Eva Grunburg each scored one goal, and Mia Adams and Megan Janikowski each had one assist.

Justy Carruthers was credited with her 10th shutout of the season as she reduced her goals against average to 0.952.

The Dons improved to 3-1 in league and 11-3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 1-0 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 18.

Tatum Lenain scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Jordan Rowell.

Lenain leads the team with 11 goals.

The victory followed a 2-1 league win against Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Alexa Wallace and Olivia Jandreski each scored one goal to lead the Falcons.

Jandreski’s goal was the first of her varsity career.

Lenain and Sofia Beyer each had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 in league and 11-2-2 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic suffered a 1-0 loss to Coronado in a Western League game on Jan. 17.

The loss followed a 1-0 league victory over Point Loma two days earlier in which Jackson Kiil scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Adrian Zimmerman.

Dons goalie Aidan Cerveny had four saves as he recorded his third shutout of the season.