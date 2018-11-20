Week in Sports: Nov. 22

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Poway 74-59 in a nonleague Game On Challenge tournament game on Nov. 15.

Michael Pope led the Falcons with 28 points and Brandon Angel had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Falcons improved to 2-0.

*****

Cathedral Catholic opened its season with a 55-33 victory over Coronado in a Madison Thanksgiving tournament game on Nov. 17.

Sophomore Thomas Notarainni led the Dons with 19 points.

Alex Wade and Dillion Wilhite (both sophomores) added 12 and eight points, respectively.

Wilhite also had 13 rebounds.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Sweetwater 61-43 in a nonleague game on Nov. 17.

Sam Dudley led the Eagles with 14 points and Chase Pagon had 13 points.

Football:

Cathedral Catholic rallied from an early 14-point deficit to defeat Torrey Pines 28-17 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game at Southwestern College on Nov. 17.

The Dons’ 11th straight victory ended Torrey Pines’ 10-game winning streak, along with its unbeaten season.

The section title is the Dons’ 12th in school history.

Shawn Poma led the Dons, rushing for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns on 18 carries, including a 65-yard scoring run early in the second quarter that got his team back in the game after falling behind 14-0.

He also scored on a pivotal 38-yard reception from DJ Ralph late in the game to secure the win.

Ralph threw for 136 yards.

The Falcons were led by Mac Bingham, who rushed for 131 yards and 21 carries. He scored a touchdown on a 39-yard run in the first quarter that gave the Falcons an early 7-0 lead.

Falcons quarterback Jason Heine scored on a 32-yard run early in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

The Dons improved to 11-1 overall for the season and are on their way to the Southern California Regional championships.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Central of El Centro 28-16 in the San Diego Section Division III semifinals on Nov. 16.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca rushed for a career-high 102 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.

Linguadoca was 2-for-7 passing for 14 yards with one interception. He caught a 34-yard pass from Kian Hogan.

Austinn Rossetti led the Eagles defensively with nine tackles.

Charlie Wislar had six tackles and one sack.

The Eagles saw their five-game winning streak snapped as they fell to 8-4 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Canyon Crest Academy capped a stunning turnaround to its season with a 2-1 victory over Vista 2-1 in the San Diego Section Division I championship game on Nov. 17 that was decided by penalty kicks.

The Ravens’ journey to their second section title in school history seemed improbable after they lost eight of their first nine games to start the season.

Logan LaScola scored both goals for the Ravens, who improved to 14-10 overall for the season with their seventh straight win.

Cross country:

Kristin Fahy took first place, and the La Costa Canyon standout was joined by three teammates who placed in the top four to lead the Mavericks to a San Diego Section Division II team championship on Nov. 17.

Fahy ran the 2.96-mile course at Morley Field in Balboa Park in 16 minutes, and 57.5 seconds.

Jessica Riedman placed second for LCC, clocking a 17:51.8, and Kyra Compton (18:24.8) and Sydney Weaber (18:27.5) placed third and fourth, respectively.

Santa Fe Christian’s Eloise Martenson led the Eagles to a Div. V girls’ title with a second-place individual finish.

Martenson (19:10) was among three SFC runners to place in the top five. Camille Needham (19:56.9) and Chloe Krome (20:12.6) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

On the boys’ side, LCC’s Jacob Stanford (15:06.0) and his twin brother Garrett Stanford (15:08.7) placed first and second, respectively, and Caleb Niednagel (15:13.6) placed third to lead the Mavericks to the Division I championship.

*****