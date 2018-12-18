Week in Sports: Dec. 20

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Del Norte 1-0 in a nonleague game on Dec. 13.

Alex Wallace scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Tatum Lenain.

Sophomore goalie Shayna Ross was credited with the shutout.

The victory followed a 4-0 nonleague victory over El Camino on Dec. 11 in which Wallace led the Falcons with two goals.

Lenain scored one goal and had one assist, Bridget Bonebrake had one goal and Sofia Beyer had one assist.

The Falcons improved to 7-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Huntington Beach 3-1 in a Mater Dei Premier Invitational semifinal game on Dec. 14.

Freshman Brooke Miller scored the Dons’ only goal off an assist from sophomore Sophia Aragon.

The Dons went 2-1 in the tournament.

They opened with a 1-0 victory over Palos Verdes on Dec. 12 in which Kelsey Oen scored the game’s only goal off assists from freshmen Kelsey Branson and Mia Adams.

Sophomore goalie Justy Carruthers was credited with the shutout.

The Dons defeated Cornerstone Christian 2-0 the next day.

Marie Temprendola scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons.

Audrey Covington and Oen each added one goal, sophomore Caylee Hornaday had one assist, and Carruthers recorded her second shutout in as many games.

The Dons improved to 6-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Sage Creek 7-0 in a nonleague game on Dec. 14.

Lizzy Teran scored two goals and had one assist and sophomore Peyton Galli had two goals to lead the Mavericks.

Kristy Clanton scored one goal and had one assist, and Jayden Scalise and Elisabeth Helleberg each added one goal.

The win followed the Mavericks’ first loss of the season, a 2-1 to Del Norte on Dec. 12.

Lorena Villa scored the Mavericks’ only goal off an assist from Lorena Villa.

The Mavericks improved to 3-1-1 overall for the season.

Boys soccer:

Cathedral Catholic remained unbeaten as the Dons played San Dieguito Academy to a 1-1 tie in a nonleague game on Dec. 12.

Matthew Goddard scored the Dons’ only goal and goalie Aiden Cerveny had five saves.

The Dons improved to 3-0-3 overall for the season. SDA improved to 1-2-2.

Football:

Cathedral Catholic’s amazing season ended with a 21-14 overtime loss to Folsom (Sacramento County) in the Division I-AA state championship game at Cerritos College on Dec. 14.

The Dons took a 12-game winning streak into the state title game. They hadn’t lost since experiencing a 19-7 Week 1 loss to La Costa Canyon on August 17.

Dons standout Shawn Poma rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries.

The Dons were appearing in their third state title game. They defeated St. Mary’s in 2008 and 2016.

Folsom’s state title was its second straight.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to Bishop Montgomery 68-51 in a nonleague game on Dec. 15.

The loss was the Falcons’ second in three games after they opened the season with nine straight victories.

The Falcons had their season-opening winning streak end on Dec. 10, when they lost to St. Augustine 67-60 despite a great effort from Bryce Pope, who led the team with 32 points.

Brandon Angel had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons two days later defeated Westview 79-31 in a nonleague game in which Noah Viera and Bryce Pope each led the Falcons with 17 points.

Michael Pope added 13 points and Angel had nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Falcons fell to 10-2 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Mt. Carmel 39-25 in a nonleague game on Dec. 12.

John Pearson led the Ravens with 10 points.

The Ravens improved to 3-4 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Tri-City Christian 38-36 in a nonleague game on Dec. 13.

Maddie McClurg scored 10 points to lead the Falcons, who improved to 4-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Poway 52-39 in a nonleague game on Dec. 12.