Week in Sports: Nov. 29

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 77-71 in overtime in a Game on Challenge tournament championship game on Nov. 24.

Bryce Pope scored 32 points and had seven rebounds and Brandon Angel scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons to their fifth straight victory.

Michael Pope scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.

The victory followed a 74-32 tournament win against Orange Glen in which Michael Pope and Angel each had 15 points.

Angel also had 13 rebounds.

Noah Viera had 14 points and Victory Novy added 12.

The Falcons defeated Serra 76-36 on Nov. 19, as Michael and Bryce Pope each scored 18 points.

Bryce Pope also had 13 rebounds.

Viera had 12 points and Angel added 10.

The Falcons improved to 5-0 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic won the James Madison Thanksgiving tournament championship, as the Dons defeated Madison 67-39 in the finals on Nov. 24.

Thomas Notarainni scored 20 points to lead the Dons, Obinna Anyanwu had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Alex Wade added 13 points.

Notarainni, Anyanwu and Wade are all sophomores.

After opening the tournament with a 55-33 victory over Coronado on Nov. 17, the Dons defeated El Camino 55-51 on Nov. 20.

Anyanwu led the Dons with 18 points and Notarainni added 14 points.

Notarainni scored 22 points and Wade added 15 to lead the Dons to a 79-48 victory over Otay Ranch on Nov. 21.

Anyanwu had nine points and 12 rebounds and Dillon Wilhite had eight points and 13 rebounds.

The Dons improved to 4-0 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Sweetwater 61-43 in a nonleague game on Nov. 17.

C.J. Jackson scored 17 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Eagles and Craig McMillian added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improved to 1-2 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to Westview 55-37 in a nonleague game on Nov. 20 in which Maddie McClurg led the Falcons with 17 points.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Poway 53-24 in a nonleague game on Nov. 20 in which Ruby Valasek led the Eagles with 11 points.

*****

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy capped her distinguished prep career in grand fashion, winning a state championship in her last race.

Fahy won in a landslide, running the 3.1-mile course at Woodward Park in Fresno in 17 minutes and 22.6 seconds in the Division II heat on Nov. 24. She finished 22.2 seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Claremont’s Maddie Coles.

The Stanford-bound senior joins her brother Darren Fahy, the Division II winner in 2011, as just the second brother-sister state champion combo in state history.

Fahy led the Mavericks to a fifth-place team finish.

LCC’s Jessica Riedman (18:11.8) placed 13th.

Santa Fe Christian placed fourth in the Division V heat. The Eagles were led by Eloise Martenson (19.17.5), who placed 13th.

Canyon Crest Academy’s Carlie Dorostkar (17:42.7) placed fifth in the Division I race.

LCC placed second in the boys’ Division II race.

The Mavericks were led by Caleb Niednagel (15:07.3), who placed fourth, and was among three Mavericks to place in the top 10.