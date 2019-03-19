Week in Sports: March 14

Torrey Pines senior attack, team captain Alex Pistorius, #29, made 6 goals vs. Loyola. He was the top scorer of the game. Anna Scipione

Lacrosse

The Torrey Pines Falcons opened their exciting lacrosse season with a 22-6 win over the Carlsbad Lancers at Ed Burke Stadium on Friday night, March 8. They followed up on Saturday, March 9, with a 13-8 victory over Loyola.

The Torrey Pines Falcons then scored a 18-4 triumph Monday, March 11 over Phillips Academy Andover. Visit tplax.com.

Baseball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Vista 10-0 in a North County Classic tournament game on March 8.

Ross Goldschlag pitched a one-hitter in which he struck out 11 and walked one to lead the Mavericks.

Spencer Jones was 2 for 5 with a two-run homer and five RBI and Brennan Davis had three hits to lead the Mavericks offensively.

Jake Schenk, Max Stanley and Nick Hays each added two hits.

The victory followed a 7-6 loss to Vista two days earlier in a tournament game which Chris Neveau had two hits and Austin Machado was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

The Mavericks improved to 6-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Helix 6-3 in a GMC Tournament game on March 8.

Jagger Kenady was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Marcello Marino and Justin Campos each had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Dons.

Reliever Nico Ryder pitched 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball for the win. Ryder struck out three, walked none and gave up one run (unearned).

The victory followed a 4-1 tournament win against La Jolla Country Day the previous day in which the Dons ended a season-opening four-game losing streak.

Starter Shane Telfer gave up one run (unearned) in five innings of one-hit ball in which he struck out 10 and walked four.

Cooper Rons struck out four and walked none in two shutout innings of no-hit ball in relief of Telfer.

Luke Denos was 1 for 3 with a triple and one RBI and Mariano was 1 for 1 with a double and drove in a run to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons improved to 2-4 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Ramona 11-6 in an NCC tournament game on March 9.

The victory followed a 10-3 tournament win against Canyon Crest Academy on March 5 in which Colin Denney and Luke Haux each had two hits and Stephen Pierson had two RBI.

Starter Kian Hogan, who was credited with the win, struck out five and walked one in four shutout innings of no-hit ball.

The Eagles improved to 6-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy snapped a four-game skid as the Ravens defeated Del Norte 11-0 in an NCC tournament game on March 8.

Starter Cole Colleran combined with Dominic Stearn and Brent Peluso on a four-hitter in which the pitching trio allowed no walks.

Colleran, who was credited with the win, struck out seven in three innings. Stearn had four strikeouts and Peluso had one.

Kevin Michaels had two hits including a double and three RBI and Eli Rejto had a double and drove in two runs.

The Ravens improved to 2-5 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Escondido 1-0 in an NCC tournament game on March 4 behind Nicholas Sando, who pitched a shutout as the Mustangs won for the third time in four games.

The Mustangs improved to 4-2 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Westview 7-6 in an NCC tournament game on March 8.

Nathan Smolinski had three hits including a double and Max Power and Jack Johnston each had two RBI to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons two days earlier played Rancho Bernardo to a 7-7 tie in an NCC tournament game in which Kevin Sim homered and had four RBI and Mac Bingham had three hits including a double and four RBI. The Falcons fell to 4-2-1 overall for the season.

Softball:

Torrey Pines defeated Mt. Carmel 9-4 in a Cougar Classic tournament game on March 7.

Kaili Aqui was 3 for 3 with a triple and drove in a run and Katie Walling was 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Falcons.

Makena Macias, Kyra Chan, and Haley White each had two hits.

Falcons starter White struck out nine and allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings.

The Falcons improved to 3-2 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines extended its season opening winning streak to five games as the Falcons defeated Eastlake 3-1 (25-16, 25, 20, 23-25, 25-15) in a nonleague game on March 5.

Matthew Lim and William Meader each had 12 kills to lead the Falcons.

Nick Slight had 35 assists.

Nicolas Fornaciari had four blocks and Meader had three.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Helix 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) in a nonleague game on March 7.

Adam Vieth led the Ravens with 10 kills and Meilong Zhang had 30 assists.

Nolan Heinemann had five kills and four blocks and Joseph Harrington had five kills and three blocks.