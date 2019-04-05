CCA, LCC swim to team titles at Sundevil Invitational

The Canyon Crest boys and the La Costa Canyon girls won their respective divisions in the Sundevil Invitational held March 30 at Mt. Carmel High School, one of the section's premier annual in-season events. Coach Greg Spire's CCA squad racked up 390 points to easily out-distance runner-up Poway (293). The Ravens were powered by superior depth, which allowed for a comfortable first place finish without the benefit of winning a single event. On the girls' side, Coach Patty Mackle's LCC crew used the opposite strategy, touching first in two relays and five individual events while out-scoring second place Eastlake by 67 (386-319).
For the Maverick girls, senior Rachel Rhee (200 & 50 freestyle) and sophomore Noelle Harvey (100 freestyle & 100 backstroke) were both double winners while senior Tegan Preston snagged the 200 individual medley and narrowly missed a double, finishing second in her specialty, the 100 breaststroke. In the boys' competition, LCC junior Philip Pozdnyakov led wall-to-wall in the 100 backstroke.
