CCA, LCC swim to team titles at Sundevil Invitational

The Canyon Crest boys and the La Costa Canyon girls won their respective divisions in the Sundevil Invitational held March 30 at Mt. Carmel High School, one of the section's premier annual in-season events. Coach Greg Spire's CCA squad racked up 390 points to easily out-distance runner-up Poway (293). The Ravens were powered by superior depth, which allowed for a comfortable first place finish without the benefit of winning a single event. On the girls' side, Coach Patty Mackle's LCC crew used the opposite strategy, touching first in two relays and five individual events while out-scoring second place Eastlake by 67 (386-319).

For the Maverick girls, senior Rachel Rhee (200 & 50 freestyle) and sophomore Noelle Harvey (100 freestyle & 100 backstroke) were both double winners while senior Tegan Preston snagged the 200 individual medley and narrowly missed a double, finishing second in her specialty, the 100 breaststroke. In the boys' competition, LCC junior Philip Pozdnyakov led wall-to-wall in the 100 backstroke.

More photos from the Invitational are below:

Photo two
La Costa Canyon senior Rachel Rhee breezed to victory in the 200 freestyle and beat CCA rival Phoebe Betts to win the 50 freestyle. Ken Grosse
Photo three
Freshman Mason Amble of Del Norte was one of several young standouts at Mt. Carmel. Ken Grosse
Photo four
Five-time CIF individual champion Tegan Preston of LCC won the 200 IM and was part of LCC's record-breaking 200 medley relay quartet. Ken Grosse
Photo five
After finishing second in the 50 free, Canyon Crest senior Betts came back to win the very next event, the 100 butterfly, by over a second. Ken Grosse
Photo six
Senior Ethan Smith of host Mt. Carmel after capturing the 200 freestyle. Ken Grosse
Photo seven
Fred Liu of Scripps Ranch off the blocks fast on the way to a second place finish in the 100 butterfly. Ken Grosse
Photo eight
Here ready for the start in the 100 backstroke, LCC junior Philip Pozdnyakov prevailed in that race after posting a runner-up finish in the 50 freestyle. Ken Grosse
Photo nine
CCA junior Cassidy Liu Ken Grosse
Photo ten
Freshman Ava Delaney of LCC at the start of her third place swim in the 100 freestyle. Ken Grosse
