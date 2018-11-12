Torrey Pines girls field hockey team has much to celebrate

Torrey Pines girls field hockey said farewell to five seniors while celebrating a share of the Avocado West North County League Championship.These five seniors provided leadership and stability to the program as it went through many changes during their tenure. They pass the program to a talented, young group that found a way to gel this season and finish with a 16-5-1 record ranked #3 in the Open Division CIF playoff.
The Falcons host Poway in the first round of the CIF Open Division Playoffs on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.