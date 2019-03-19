Torrey Pines swimmers finish first in tri-meet

Courtesy

Mission Hills’ Ethan Hildesheim (first in 100 breast) and Noelle Clark; Cathedral Catholic’s Kathryn Lundh (second in 100 fly) and Yuma Dugas (first in 100 free); and Torrey Pines’ Mia Cragh (first in 100 Fly) and Stephan Lukashev( first in 100 fly).

