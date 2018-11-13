Week in Sports: Nov. 15

Football:

Top-seeded Torrey Pines bounced back from a 10-point deficit to defeat No. 4 San Marcos 25-28 in a San Diego Section Open Division semifinal playoff game on Nov. 9.

The Falcons trailed 17-7 after the first quarter and 20-14 at the intermission.

Mac Bingham rushed for 155 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries to lead the unbeaten Falcons to their 10th straight victory.

Falcons quarterback Jason Heine rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. He also completed 6 of 10 pass attempts for 121 yards.

Evan Galluzzi rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Leopoldo Speidel had eight tackles and three sacks (both season highs) to lead the Falcons defensively.

Marco Notarainni also had eight tackles, and Michael Stearns, sophomore Dewey Egan and Dane Degoler each had six tackles.

*****

No. 2 Cathedral Catholic advanced to the Open Division finals after defeating No. 3 Carlsbad 35-0 on Nov. 9.

Shawn Poma rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dons to their 10th straight victory.

Miles McCormick had eight tackles and 3 ½ sacks to lead the Dons defensively.

Nikulas Otineru also had eight tackles, and Devin Dye, Brendan Davey and Ethan Simley each had six tackles.

The Dons improved to 10-1 overall for the season.

*****

No. 6-seeded Santa Fe Christian upset No. 3 Monte Vista 27-17 in a Division III quarterfinal on Nov. 9.

The Eagles broke a 10-10 in the third quarter on Michael Linguadoca’s 62-yard scoring pass to Will Littlejohn, giving them a 17-10 lead they wouldn’t relinquish on their way to their fifth straight victory.

Linguadoca completed 7 of 8 pass attempts for 165 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Littlejohn caught four passes for 92 yards, and Cade Ellis and Kian Hogan each had two receptions for 47 yards.

Jack Miles rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries and Hogan scored one rushing touchdown.

Austinn Rossetti led the Eagles defensively with 13 tackles, Charlie Wislar and Carson Drake each had had nine tackle, and Hogan had one interception.

The Eagles improved to 8-3 overall for the season.

*****

Top-seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 9 Mission Hills 14-0 in a Division I quarterfinal on Nov. 9.

The Mavericks fell to 6-4 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

No. 2-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 3 Marymount of Los Angeles 3-0 (26-24, 29-27, 2826) in a first-round Open Division state playoff match on Nov. 7.

Emily Fitzner had 15 kills and 15 assists to lead the Falcons.

Carly Diehl had 17 assists, Delaynie Maple had eight kills and 10 digs and Macall Peed had nine digs.

The Falcons fell to 33-4 overall for the season.

*****

No. 5 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 4 Redondo Union 3-0 (25-10, 25021, 25-20) in an Open Division first-round match on Nov. 7.

Madison Endsley had 13 kills to lead the Dons.

Kylie Adams had 14 assists, Teresa Atilano had 11 assists and Karenna Wurl had 15 digs.

The Dons fell to 28-8 overall for the season.

*****

No. 5 La Costa Canyon lost to No. 4 The Bishop’s 3-0 (25-9, 29-27, 25-23) in an Open Division second-round match on Nov. 8.

The Mavericks opened the state playoffs with a 3-2 (25-19, 18-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13) first-round victory over Corona del Mar on Nov. 6.

Sophia Tulino had 26 kills and Morgan Lewis had 16 kills to lead the Mavericks.

Mia Schafer had a career-high 49 assists and Alex Lougeay had 13 digs.

The Mavericks fell to 27-11 overall for the season.

*****

No. 9 Santa Fe Christian lost to top-seeded Village Christian of Sun Valley (Los Angeles County) 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7) in a Division I second-round match on Nov. 8.

The Eagles fell to 27-12 overall for the season.

*****

No. 16 Canyon Crest Academy lost to No. 1 Temecula Valley 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-20) in a first-round Division I state playoff match on Nov. 6.

The Ravens fell to 20-17 overall for the season.

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Bishop’s 11-7 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game on Nov. 10.

Thomas Gruwell and Jake Howerton each scored three goals to lead the Dons and Andrew Kuypers had 17 saves.

Andrew Cassidy, Matthew Somers, Matt Stone and Tyler Zarcu each had one goal.

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Point Loma 8-6 in the Division I championship game on Nov. 10.

Dylan Chmelka and Noah Baird each scored three goals to lead the Dons and Bryce Elsner had 15 saves.