Week in Sports: May 30

Track and Field:

La Costa Canyon standout Kristin Fahy concluded her distinguished prep career in grand fashion, as the Stanford-bound senior won the 3,200-meter race at the state meet in Clovis on May 25.

Fahy placed fourth in the 3,200 last season.

“I was just so happy and honored to come away with the win in such a competitive race,” Fahy said in an interview broadcast online on MileSplit.com.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my season, and just seeing my support system in the crowd, it’s just such an amazing experience.”

Baseball:

No. 4-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No.1 Eastlake 3-1 in the Open Division championship game on May 21.

The Falcons lost despite a solid pitching effort from Matthew Schlesener, who pitched 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball. The Point Loma Nazarene-bound senior struck out six, walked two, and gave up three runs (two earned).

Jake Connelly had two hits including a double to lead Torrey Pines offensively. The Falcons were held to six hits.

The Falcons fell to 20-13-1 overall for the season.

*****

No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian lost to No. 1 Classical Academy 4-3 in 11 innings in the Division II championship game on May 21.

The Eagles broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the 11th inning before Classical Academy rallied for three runs.

Kian Hogan had two hits including a double and Cole Roberts each had two hits for the Eagles, who were held to six hits.

Ian Coykendall and Stephen Pierson each had one hit and one RBI for SFC.

The Eagles fell to 20-13 overall for the season.

Softball:

No. 2-seeded Canyon Crest Academy lost to No. 3 Mission Vista 2-1 in eight innings in the San Diego Section Division IV championship game on May 25.

Sophomore Sydney Ang had two hits including a home run and one RBI to lead the Ravens.

The loss was the Ravens’ second in the tournament to Mission Vista. CCA lost the first meeting between the two teams, 6-1 in a second-round game on May 18.

The Ravens then went on to win three straight games to advance to the championship game, highlighted by a 10-7 victory over No. 1 Southwest San Diego in the semifinals on May 23.

CCA defeated No. 5 Sweetwater 10-2 on May 21, No. 4 Escondido Charter 2-1 two days later.

The Ravens fell to 16-13 overall for the season.

*****

No. 7-seeded Torrey Pines lost to No. 8 Poway 4-2 in the Open Division semifinals on May 21.

Falcons senior pitching standout Haley White gave up four runs (three earned) in seven innings of six-hit ball. The Boston College-bound senior struck out seven and walked two.

Valentina Perrone and White each had two hits including a double and Halle Woodhall added two hits to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons fell to 19-10 overall for the season.

*****

No. 6-seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 12 University City 8-5 in a Division I playoff game on May 21.

Angela Hicks had two hits including a home run and Julia Van Wey had three hits to lead the Dons.

Freshman Ab’c’de Patane had two hits and Abby Tanuma added a double and drove in a run.

The Dons fell to 12-16 overall for the season.

*****

No. 8-seeded La Costa Canyon lost to No. 3 Mission Hills 10-4 in a Division II playoff game on May 21.

Desiree Dufek had one of the Mavericks’ three hits and drove in two runs.

The Mavericks fell to 13-14 overall for the season.