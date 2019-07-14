Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
12U North Shore Gold All-Star team qualifies to compete in national tournament

Team members: Bottom (from left to right): Finley Huffstutter (Bat Girl), Emma Kaminski, Becca Baker, Kathryn McGinty, Kaitlyn Bulich, Kayla Crecion, Hadley Nishnick; Top (from left to right): Tom Joas (Assistant Coach), Riley Huffstutter, Ashley Joas, Penny Chen, Kate Klekotka, Ryland Smith, Sarah Mather, Adam Crecion (Assistant Coach), Brandi Nishnick (Manager)<br>
The 12U North Shore Gold All-Star team has qualified for the 2019 USA Softball Western National Tournament. The National Tournament will take place in Medford, Ore., the week of July 29 - Aug. 4. The 12U North Shore team qualified by finishing as one of the top teams in Southern California in the USA Softball SoCal State Tournament held recently in Lancaster, Calif.

