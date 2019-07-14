The 12U North Shore Gold All-Star team has qualified for the 2019 USA Softball Western National Tournament. The National Tournament will take place in Medford, Ore., the week of July 29 - Aug. 4. The 12U North Shore team qualified by finishing as one of the top teams in Southern California in the USA Softball SoCal State Tournament held recently in Lancaster, Calif.
12U North Shore Gold All-Star team qualifies to compete in national tournament
