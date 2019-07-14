Local javelin athletes headed to Junior Olympics

Local residents Madeleine Seabolt and Chris White are heading to the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics to be held July 22-28 in Sacramento, Calif., after winning their javelin competitions. Madeleine, a member of Eagles Wings Track Club that holds practices at Cathedral Catholic High School, took first place in the javelin for 15/16 girls, while Chris, who is a Del Mar resident and an incoming senior at The Grauer School, took first place in the javelin for 17/18 year old men at the USATF Region 15 Qualifier meet in Las Vegas, where they competed with the best athletes in track and field from Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego and Southern California. Madeleine’s throw of 34.48 meters and Chris’ throw of 51.82 meters qualifies them to throw at the Junior Olympics against the best throwers in the nation.

Chris also took first place in discus for 17/18 men with a throw of 42.98 meters as well as 5th place in shot put for the 17/18 men with a throw of 13.44 meters. This qualifies him for all three events for the second year in a row. This will be Chris’ 5th showing for javelin at the national level, after taking first place last year for 15/16 boys at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC. Madeleine competed in both javelin and discus at the national level last year. This will be her third year throwing javelin at the national level.

