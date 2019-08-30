Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
TPHS girls varsity volleyball team wins CA Challenge tournament

Front row: Cami Appiani, Lexi Strickland, Christiana Braswell, Maya Satchell, Delaynie Maple, Carly Diehl, Meg Kraft, Jenna Remick, Bella Chan, Alice Yu. Back row: Charlie Poole (Team Manager), Coach Nick Rubacky, Brooklyn Burns, Asia Parks, Trinity Durfee, Sophia Callahan, Claire Deller, Hannah Flannery, Audrey Hayes, Anna Hellickson, Coach Jeana Holman, Coach Brennan Dean.
(Anna Scipione)
Aug. 30, 2019
The Torrey Pines High School girls varsity volleyball team placed first in the Gold Bracket at the recent California Challenge tournament out of 24 teams that competed. Megan Kraft was named the tournament MVP. Maya Satchell, Delaynie Maple and Carly Diehl were all named to the “All Tournament Team.”

