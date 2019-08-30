The Torrey Pines High School girls varsity volleyball team placed first in the Gold Bracket at the recent California Challenge tournament out of 24 teams that competed. Megan Kraft was named the tournament MVP. Maya Satchell, Delaynie Maple and Carly Diehl were all named to the “All Tournament Team.”
TPHS girls varsity volleyball team wins CA Challenge tournament
The Torrey Pines High School girls varsity volleyball team placed first in the Gold Bracket at the recent California Challenge tournament out of 24 teams that competed. Megan Kraft was named the tournament MVP. Maya Satchell, Delaynie Maple and Carly Diehl were all named to the “All Tournament Team.”
Newsletters
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox