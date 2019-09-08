Youth Golf Alliance holds successful clinic for local kids at Del Mar Golf Center

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Youth Golf Alliance, recently founded by several local high school girls and boys varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, successfully held a free golf clinic for local kids in 5th-9th grade who aspire to play high school golf and beyond. The searing summer heat did not dampen the spirit of both instructors and students. The distinctive gold, maroon/red, white and black balloons, representing both schools, were color-bundled together as one and left the fierce rivalry outside the gate of Del Mar Golf Center.

Upon check-in and a short remark by the President/Founder of Youth Golf Alliance, each instructor, including many recent 2019 IMG Junior Worlds participants, introduced themselves to the crowd. The coordinator Sofina Firouzi then divided students into putting and full swing groups. Each student received one-on-one coaching and the two groups were rotated half way. The instructors took their time to explain the proper swing technique, how to read greens, and gave students plenty of time to ask questions in an interactive approach.

Each student received one-on-one full swing instruction. (Courtesy)

Many of the students who signed up earlier received a new sleeve of golf balls from the instructors to take home for practice. The event also offered parents the opportunity to interact with each other and with the parents of students instructors, sharing their past experience of introducing their kids to the beautiful sport of golf. Many parents expressed their appreciation for the outreach effort by the Youth Golf Alliance team and many hope such clinics will continue. Encouraged by the overwhelming turnout on the registration and enthusiasm from both instructors and students, Spencer Zhang, the president/founder of Youth Golf Alliance, indicated that there will be more similar clinics in the planning, likely during school breaks. He also expressed his profound appreciation for the generous support of Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson, who provided the facility and practice balls for the clinics. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through the website youthgolfalliance.weebly.com, social media, and community newspaper.

