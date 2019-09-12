Week in Sports: Sept. 12

Football:

Torrey Pines defeated Olympian 10-7 in a nonleague game on Sept. 6.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 85 yards on 24 carries and Dorian Lewis gained 56 yards and scored one touchdown on 13 carries to lead the Falcons.

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed three of 15 pass attempts for 25 yards with one interception.

Advertisement

Marco Notarainni led the Falcons defensively with eight tackles and one interception, which he returned 51 yards.

Tayden Bultman also had an interception for Torrey Pines.

The Falcons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic rallied from a late deficit to defeat Centennial of Corona 44-41 in a Sept. 6 nonleague showdown between two nationally ranked teams.



Advertisement

The Dons trailed 41-37 with under a minute left in the game when quarterback DJ Ralph ran the ball into the end zone from the 1 on a fourth down play.

Ralph was involved in five touchdowns and Zavien Watson rushed for 148 yards on 28 carries to lead the Dons to their third straight win to start the season.

Ralph completed nine pass attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and three scores on nine carries.

Centennial was ranked No. 6 in the state and No. 3 nationally in the most recent MaxPreps poll.

The Dons were ranked No. 5 in California and No. 19 in the nation in the same poll.

Colman Smith caught two passes for 81 yards and one touchdown and Watson had three receptions for 46 yards with one touchdown.

Harry Balke had one reception for 46 yards.

*****

Advertisement

Santa Fe Christian experienced its first setback, 28-14 at the hands of La Jolla in a nonleague game on Sept. 6.

Blake Weeks scored on a 55-yard run and Stephen Britton scored a rushing touchdown from the 1 in defeat for the Eagles.

Cade Ellis led the Eagles defensively with 12 tackles, Jack Hartung had eight tackles and Jack Winters had six tackles and one interception.

Cristian Haymes added seven tackles.

The Eagles fell to 2-1 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Horizon Prep 56-8 in a nonleague game on Sept. 5.

Freshman quarterback Alexander Russo threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in his career debut.

Moises Kanarek rushed for over 120 yards with one touchdown and Gabe Simpser also rushed for over 100 yards with one rushing touchdown.

Advertisement

Simpser also had a receiving touchdown.

Gabe Dorenbaum led the Lions defensively, returning an interception for a touchdown and making several key tackles.

Jayden Youngleson had two touchdown receptions and was a key factor defensively too with one interception. He also broke up several passes.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Jolla Country Day 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 in an Avocado League West game on Sept. 5.

Maya Satchell had 10 kills and Delaynie Maple had nine kills and 14 digs as the Falcons extended their season opening winning streak to 10 games.

Carly Diehl had 30 assists, eight digs and two blocks.

The victory followed a 25-9, 25-19, 25-17 league win against Carlsbad two days earlier in which Satchell and Megan Kraft each had nine kills, Maple had seven kills and 12 digs and Diehl had 27 assists.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated Patrick Henry in a nonleague game on Sept. 5.

Freshman Smilla Klas scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Falcons.

Leilani Llamas, Erin Poe and Hailey Dewey each scored one goal and Gracie Jimenez had two assists.

The victory followed a 3-0 victory over San Pasqual two days earlier in the Falcons’ season opener in which freshman Stella Mikolajewski scored one goal and had one assist.

Llamas and Faith Choe each scored one goal, Poe had one assist and freshman goalie Bella Anfuso was credited with the shutout.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 overall for the season.

Cross country:

La Costa Canyon standout Caleb Niednagel took first place in the Division I boys’ heat of the Bronco Invitational at Kit Carson Park.

Niednagel ran the 2.5-mile course in 9:47.

Torrey Pines won the team competition with a combined score of 40. LCC placed second with a 63 points.

The Falcons were led by Sebastian Barclay (9:54.4), who placed third.

Cathedral Catholic’s Max Wilson (10:01.7) placed fifth.

Santa Fe Christian won the Division II girls’ heat.

Eloise Martenson (12:19.1) and Revere Schmidt (12:24.5) placed second and third, respectively for SFC.

The Eagles took second place in the Division II boys’ heat, as Alex Bobowski (10:26.4) and Ryan Todd (10:33.3) placed fifth.

Kiana Bourgeois (11:49.7) placed fifth for Torrey Pines in the Division I girls’ heat.

