Week in Sports: Sept. 19

Football:

Torrey Pines rallied from a late deficit to defeat previously unbeaten San Pasqual 24-14 in a nonleague game on Sept. 13.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Falcons, who trailed 14-10 with less than 10 minutes left in the game.

Sophomore Falcons quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 93 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Logan Gutzwiller caught a 17-yard scoring pass from Fowler-Nicolosi, and Helfrich caught two passes for 46 yards.

Dorian Lewis rushed for 55 yards on seven carries and Gutzwiller gained 37 yards on four carries.

Matt Lauter led the Falcons with nine tackles and Grant Anderson and Marco Notarainni each had eight.

Gutzwiller also had a fumble recovery.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mount Miguel 35-20 in a nonleague game on Sept. 13.

Eagles quarterback Kian Hogan rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

Stephen Britton rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, and Perez Denney carried four times for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore Mathew Sanford had three interceptions to lead the Eagles defensively.

Jack Winters and Cade Ellis each had five tackles, and Cristian Haymes had four.

The Eagles improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Helix 45-27 in a nonleague game on Sept. 13.

Christian Hall rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Dons.

Zavien Watson had 91 rushing yards with one touchdown on 24 carries.

The Dons fell to 3-1 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated El Camino 34-8 in an Avocado League opener on Sept. 13.

The Mavericks improved to 2-2 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Calvin Christian 60-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 12.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

La Costa Canyon upset previously unbeaten Torrey Pines 25-21, 27-25, 28-26 in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 13.

Torrey Pines was ranked No. 3 in the nation and No. 1 in the state heading into the match. LCC was ranked No. 218 in the nation and 29 in the state in the same poll.

Cami Cox had 13 kills to lead the Mavericks and Sophia Tulino had 10.

Mackenzie Piester had four blocks for LCC, Avry Tatum and Taylor Putnam each had three, and Alex Lougeay added 19 digs.

LCC setters Emily Tulino and Mia Schafer had 21 and 16 assists, respectively.

The Mavericks improved to 11-7 overall for the season.

The Falcons were coming off a 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 nonleague victory over Redondo Union three days earlier in which Maya Satchell had 14 kills, Delaynie Maple had 13 kills, and setter Carly Diehl had 36 assists.

The Falcons fell to 12-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 in a nonleague game on Sept. 11.

Freshman Julia Blyashov had 11 kills to lead the Dons, and Sydney Moore and Madison Endsley each had seven.

Dons setter Kyle Adams had 20 assists, Moore and Blyashov each had four blocks, and Nicole Miller added three blocks.

The Dons improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to Universal City 27-25, 25-19, 26-28, 20-25, 10-15 in a nonleague match on Sept. 9.

Christina Bumann led the Mustangs with 12 kills and seven blocks and Holly Granger had eight kills and 16 digs.

Moya Caulfield had 15 assists, Macey Pizitz had 11 assists, and Jenna Lamirand had 29 digs.

The Mustangs fell to 5-10 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Carlsbad 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 in its Avocado League West opener on Sept. 12.

Jordan Schirman had 15 kills and Sydney Ely had 14 to lead the Ravens.

Addie Picker and Vivienne Franke had 23 and 22 assists, respectively.

The Ravens improved to 8-2 overall for the season.

