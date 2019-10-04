Week in Sports: Oct. 3

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 25.

Megan Kraft had 16 kills, Maya Satchell had 12 and Sophia Callahan had 11 as the Falcons won their fourth straight match.

Advertisement

Carly Diehl had 41 assists and Delaynie Maple had 10 digs.

Kraft also had three blocks.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 in league and 19-2 overall for the season.

Advertisement

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Patrick Henry 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 in a Western League match on Sept. 17.

Madison Endsley had 12 kills and freshman Julia Blyashov had 11 as the Dons extended their winning streak to 11 matches.

Kylie Adams had 18 assists and Teresa Atilano had nine.

McKenna Branson had eight kills, sophomore Anna Pringle had 10 digs and Blyashov had nine.

The victory followed a 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 league win against Point Loma two days earlier in which Endsley led the Dons with eight kills and Blyashov had seven.

Adams had 17 assists and Atilano had 12.

The Dons improved to 3-0 in league and 17-3 overall for the season.

Advertisement

*****

San Dieguito Academy defeated Oceanside 25-15, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 in an Avocado League East match on Sept. 26.

Angelina Schaber had 20 kills to lead the Mustangs.

Moya Caulfield had 26 assists and 11 digs, sophomore Hanna Waite had 10 kills and two blocks, and Christina Bumann had nine kills and two blocks.

Jenna Lamirand had 20 digs, Holly Granger had 15 digs, and Sophomore Macey Pizitz had 15 assists.

The Mustangs improved to 1-1 in league and 7-13 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated Rancho Buena 1-0 in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

Philine Klas scored the game’s only goal.

The Falcons improved to 11-3 overall for the season.

Cross country:

Santa Fe Christian’s Ryan Todd won the boys’ division of the Coach Downey Classic, running the 5,000-meter course at Morley Field in Balboa Park in 16:03.

Alex Bobowski (16:42) placed sixth for SFC.

SFC’s Eloise Martenson (19:38) placed second in the girls’ division, and Cathedral Catholic’s Trang Woolridge (19:48) placed third.

Football:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Otay Ranch 63-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 27.

Quarterback D.J. Ralph led the route, completing nine of 13 pass attempts for 145 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Dons combined for 400 yards of total offense

Sophomores Tanoai Letuli and Lucky Sutton were among six Dons who scored at least one rushing touchdown.

Letuli led the Dons with 76 rushing yards on three carries and Sutton rushed for 58 yards on six carries. Each scored one touchdown.

Junior Zavien Watson rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Christian Hall rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Ralph and Slater Helbock each contributed one rushing touchdown.

Christian Hall caught four passes for 82 yards with one touchdown, and Colman Smith had three receptions for 42 yards with one touchdown.

The Dons improved to 5-1 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to St. Margaret’s of San Juan Capistrano 20-14 in a nonleague game on Sept. 27.

Blake Weeks rushed for 79 yards and one touchdown on six carries to lead the Eagles, and quarterback Kian Hogan rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries.

Alex Pittman also had a rushing touchdown for the Eagles.

Matthew North led the Eagles defensively with 10 tackles and 2 ½ sacks.

Cade Ellis had nine tackles, and Chase Leveque had five tackles and 1 ½ sacks.

Hogan and Jack Winters each had one interception.

The Eagles fell to 4-2 overall for the season.

