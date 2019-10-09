Carlsbad closes in on Avo West girls golf title with big win over Torrey Pines

Never underestimate the power of youth. The originator of that thought probably didn’t have golf in mind but it certainly fit the phrase Tuesday at Carlsbad’s Aviara Golf Resort.

On a day when its top-ranked player struggled, it was a pack of freshmen that took command, leading No. 4-ranked Carlsbad to a 192-211 victory over No. 5 Torrey Pines. The win was the 17th straight for the undefeated Lancers, their second of the season over defending Avocado West League champion Torrey Pines and, with three dual matches remaining, virtually assured them of capturing the 2019 league crown.

A pair of first-year players, Tiffany Lin and Andee Avery, fired matching one-over par 37s on Aviara’s

2,628-yd. front nine to pace Carlsbad. Fellow freshman Jasmine Kahler and junior April Lin, Tiffany’s older sister, carded 38s. The Lancers’ top-ranked player, sophomore Meghan Royal, who currently sits at No. 5 in the section, posted a 42.

“The girls stepped up again and took care of business,” said first-year Head Coach Jared Miller, whose team has dual matches remaining against dangerous Canyon Crest, Mission Hills and San Marcos. It feels fantastic that we’re in a position where we control our own destiny and have the opportunity in front of us to lock up a championship we haven’t won in quite some time.”

Tiffany Lin was one of three freshmen in the top four for Carlsbad vs. Torrey Pines. (Ken Grosse)

Miller was not surprised by the performances of Lin and Avery. “They’re both so consistent,” he said. “They have good all-around games, drive well and always seem to be in good position off the tee. As you saw today, they also don’t waver under pressure.”

Torrey Pines, which dropped the first meeting between the schools by 10 strokes, was led by junior Libby Fleming who shot an up-and-down 39, registering three bogeys in the first four holes, rebounding to notch three consecutive birdies but then giving back three strokes on the final two holes.

We just have to play a little better,” said Torrey Pines Head Coach Chris Drake. “We’ve been close against a lot of good teams and it feels like we’re almost there.

“There’s still a lot of golf to be played this season. Our goals of making it to the CIF, Regionals and State are all still possible.”

When Torrey locked horns Wednesday with Canyon Crest, it was scheduled to be the 2019 debut of senior Olivia Yun. The highly-regarded transfer from Pacific Ridge (she played on the boys’ team there) just got medical clearance from a wrist injury and, if given an injury waiver by the CIF, could be a wild card come post-season play.

Junior Libby Fleming was the low scorer for Torrey Pines at 39. (Ken Grosse)

The Falcons will compete against all of their Avo West rivals at the North County Conference Tournament, Nov. 15 & 17 at St. Mark’s/Twin Oaks and hope to have another crack at Carlsbad in the 36-hole CIF Division I Championships, slated for November 4 & 6 at San Diego’s Admiral Baker Golf Course.