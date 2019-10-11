Week in Sports: Oct. 10

Football:

Cathedral Catholic opened Western League play with a decisive 50-14 victory over Point Loma on Oct. 4.

Zavien Watson rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback D.J. Ralph was involved in two touchdowns as the Dons combined for 357 yards of total offense.

Ralph completed 6 of 8 pass attempts for 130 yards including a 75-yard scoring pass to Rex Haynes. Ralph also scored on a 2-yard run.

Jack Kilpatrick rushed for 65 yards on three carries.

Jordan Allen, Devin Dye and Justin Sabbatini each scored a touchdown for the Dons on fumble returns.

Lukas Otineru led the Dons with seven tackles and had one sack, and Allen had six tackles and two sacks.

Joseph Sprague had four tackles and one sack, and Harmon Savaiinaea had three tackles and one sack.

The Dons improved to 6-1 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Carlsbad 42-7 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 4.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 73 yards on 14 carries and Marco Notarainni rushed for 29 yards and scored the Falcons’ only touchdown on five carries.

Torrey Pines was held to 165 yards of total offense.

Grant Anderson led the Falcons defensively with nine tackles and Notarainni and Mo Vanderwiel each had five.

The Falcons fell to 0-2 in league and 3-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon rallied late to defeat San Marcos 35-32 in dramatic fashion in an Avocado League game on Oct. 4.

The Mavericks trailed 32-28 with less than a minute left in the game when quarterback Marshall Eucker completed a scoring pass to Blake Witsenburg.

Aiden Lippert rushed for two touchdowns to lead LCC.

The Mavericks improved to 2-1 in league and 3-3 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-9 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 4.

Maya Satchell had 12 kills and Delaynie Maple and Megan Kraft each had 11 to lead the Falcons to their sixth straight match victory.

Carly Diehl had 32 assists and sophomore Brooklyn Burns had 12.

Cami Appiani had 14 digs and Maple had 13.

The victory followed a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 league victory over San Marcos two days earlier in which Maple and Kraft each had 10 kills, Satchell had eight and Trinity Durfee had seven.

Diehl had 38 assists, and Maple added nine digs.

The Falcons improved to 4-1 in league and 21-2 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Mission Hills 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 4.

Elie Fox had nine kills and freshman Eva Rohrbach had eight kills to lead the Mavericks to their third straight match victory.

Emily Tulino had 23 assists, Bella Rohrbach had 14, and Layla Haberfield had 13 digs.

The victory followed a 25-9, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18 league victory over Canyon Crest Academy two days earlier in which Sophia Tulino led the Mavericks with 16 kills.

Bella Rohrbach had 19 assists and Mia Schafer had 17, and Alex Lougeay had 16 digs.

The Mavericks improved to 4-1 in league and 19-11 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 6-1 at the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dons concluded the tournament with a 25-15, 25-15 victory over Santa Margarita on Oct. 5.

Madison Endsley had 13 kills to lead the Dons and Lindsey Miller had eight. Teresa Atilano had 14 assists and Kylie Adams had 12, and sophomore Anna Pringle had 10 digs.

The victory followed a 25-15, 25-14 win against Desert Vista of Phoenix in which Endsley led the Dons with 16 kills and Adams and Atilano had 14 and 13 assists, respectively. The Dons improved to 23-4 overall for the season.

*****

San Dieguito Academy lost to El Camino 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23 in an Avocado League East match on Oct. 1.

Christina Bumann had 11 kills and four blocks to lead the Mustangs and Angelina Schaber had nine.

Sophomore Hanna Waite added eight kills and two blocks.

Sophomore Macey Pizitz had 15 assists and Moya Caulfield had 14.

Jenna Lamirand had 23 digs and Holly Granger had 11.

The Mustangs fell to 1-3 in league and 7-16 overall for the season.

Girls Golf:

Torrey Pines defeated Mission Hills 216-297 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 4. The Falcons were led by Summer Yang, who shot a 2-over-par 38 on a nine-hole course at Vista Valley Golf Course.

