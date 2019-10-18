Week in Sports Oct. 17: TPHS girls volleyball team wins first place at SoCal tournament

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines, ranked among the nation’s top teams, won one of the nation’s most prestigious tournaments.

The Falcons, who are ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the state by MaxPreps, won the Southern California Invitational Volleyball Tournament’s Platinum Division, as the Falcons defeated Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona) in the finals 25-20, 25-11, on Oct. 12.

The Falcons were 7-0 in the tournament as they extended their winning streak to 14 matches.

Tournament MVP Carly Diehl led the Falcons with five kills, four aces and 26 assists in the championship match.

Maya Satchell had 10 kills and Trinity Durfee had eight.

The victory followed a 25-13, 25-13 win against Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) in the semifinals in which Satchell had seven kills and Delaynie Maple and Megan Kraft each had five.

The Falcons improved to 5-1 in league and 29-2 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Scripps Ranch 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 in a Western League match on Oct. 9.

Madison Endsley had 15 kills and 10 digs, Lindsey Miller had nine kills and seven blocks, and freshman Julia Blyashov had seven kills to lead the Dons to their fifth straight match win.

Teresa Atilano had 14 assists and Kylie Adams had 12.

The victory followed a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 league win against La Jolla the previous day in which Endsley had 17 kills and Blyashov had 11.

The Dons improved to 5-0 in league and 25-4 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy defeated San Marco 21-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-8 in a nonleague match on Oct. 9.

Audrey Sawyer had 23 kills to lead the Ravens and Vivienne Franke had 24 digs.

Addie Picker had 28 assists and Ellyse Givens had 24.

The Ravens improved to 15-10 overall for the season.

Girls golf:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 193-197 in an Avocado League West match on Oct. 9.

Libby Fleming shot a 1-over-par to lead the Falcons on a nine-hole, par 36 course at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

Wesley Zhang shot a 37 for CCA.

Football:

Another week, another lopsided Cathedral Catholic win.

This time, the Dons made easy work of James Madison in a 41-0 Eastern League victory on Oct. 11.

The victory was the Dons’ fourth straight. They’ve outscored their opponents 198-21 over that stretch.

Quarterback DJ Ralph led the route. The senior was 7-for-8 passing for 174 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Zavien Watson rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and Christian Hall rushed for 62 yards on three carries.

Alex Gazale caught two passes for 50 yards and one touchdown, Colman Smith caught two passes for 59 yards, and Jack Kilpatrick had an 18-yard scoring reception.

The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 7-1 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Tri-City Christian 21-12 in a Coastal League opener on Oct. 11.

Quarterback Kian Hogan rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the Eagles.

Cade Ellis rushed for 74 yards on nine carries and freshman Brett Koopman rushed for 73 yards on seven carries.

Blake Weeks rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Cristian Haymes and Cade Ellis each had 13 tackles to lead the Eagles defensively.

Oliver Fredricks and Matthew North each had one sack.

The Eagles rallied from a 12-7 deficit late in the first half.

They took a 14-7 lead on Weeks’ 17-yard scoring run.

SFC broke the game open on Hogan’s 45-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall for the season.

Torrey Pines lost to Mission Hills 42-14 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 11.

Cael Helfrich rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Falcons, and quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi completed nine of 12 pass attempts for 78 yards.

Grant Anderson had 15 tackles to lead the Falcons defensively.

The Falcons fell to 0-3 in league and 3-4 overall for the season.

